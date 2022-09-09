Kardashian Fans Baffled as Kylie Jenner ‘Missing Body Part’ and Kris Appears to Have ‘Fake’ Legs in Photoshopped Pic

KARDASHIAN fans noticed a major photoshop error in a new photo of Kris and Kylie Jenner.

The mother-daughter duo appear in a new advert for Kylie’s cosmetics company.

Kylie posted a photo of the announcement on her Instagram Stories.

In this one, the beauty mogul and her mom are dressed in all black, showing off their legs.

Kylie, 25, wears a black tube dress with matching sparkly heels.

While Kris, 66, wears a black turtleneck dress with black sunglasses.

However, due to the black background, fans say it looks like Kris and Kylie are missing their arms in the photo.

They also say the heavily photoshopped photo makes the Mom reality star’s legs look fake.

The photo was posted on a popular Reddit page that follows the famous family.

Fans quickly noticed some of the missing elements.

“Where is Kylie’s other arm? Looks like a stump. Kris Lagerfeld is the one holding Kylie’s face,” a fan wrote.

Another wrote: “These are not the legs of an almost 67 year old lol. »

A third fan remarked, “LMAO I CRY OVER KRIS’ HEAD JUST FLOATING IN SPACE LIKE THIS. »

“Looks like they photographed plastic barbie legs on her body,” a fan wrote of Kris.

This isn’t the first time the two have been accused of dodgy photoshopping.

WHO IS THIS GIRL?

Kylie had fans wondering if the model in a different new ad was the reality star or her mom, Kris.

The photo was shared on Instagram by the makeup mogul’s beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics.

The ad captured a model looking directly at the camera while rocking a strapless black dress and a wide-brimmed black hat covering half her face.

She accessorized with black gloves and dangling diamond earrings as she held a martini glass.

Kardashian fans questioned the model’s identity as only her pink lipstick lined lips were revealed.

The caption teased a new upcoming collection featuring the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch: “Kris Collection round 2 9.14 @krisjenner. »

Kris also shared the same photo and a similar caption on her page, tagging her daughter, Kylie.

Kylie joined in by posting a slightly different photo to promote the new collection.

In the photo, the 25-year-old wore a black ensemble with a halter style and a small pair of diamond earrings.

Fans were sure Kylie was the model in the photo because of her long manicured nails and signature full lip.

However, the person in the previous snap remained a mystery as many fans debated whether the model was Kylie or her 66-year-old mother Kris.

The photo shocked many who claimed that “extreme” photoshop was the reason for the confusion.

“It’s crazy that it’s supposed to be Kris, who’s over 70, with barely a wrinkle in sight,” one fan said.

DYNAMIC DUO

Kylie recently took to TikTok to celebrate the mother-daughter duo’s new collaboration.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced that to honor the outing, “me and Kris Jenner are making martinis tonight.”

The video showed Kris pouring Belvedere vodka into a cocktail shaker as two martini glasses garnished with olives awaited the finished cocktail.

Kylie asked her mom to explain her “technique,” which the matriarch happily complied with.

Kris explained: “Ice in the shaker, Belvedere vodka”, before repeating the famous James Bond quote, “shaken, not stirred”.

The recording was then cut to the beauty mogul in a tight black dress as she shook the metal mixer.

Kylie showed off her curves as she aggressively shook the cocktail above her head before getting carried away and sending the shaker cap flying.

Kris didn’t bat an eyelid when she said, “It’s okay, just act like you wanna do it. »

The Hulu star emptied the contents of the shaker into the martini glasses as the video cut to clinking glasses, then quickly to a close-up of Kylie indulging in the hard work of the pairs.

The reality star, 25, and her mother, 66, also appeared together on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night.

During their appearance, James asked Kylie about his son’s new name after she changed him from Wolf.

Kris was also asked about rumors that she leaked a sex tape of her daughter Kim and boyfriend Ray J.

It was one of a series of questions put to the famous Momager during a lie detector test.

While laughing, James asks Kris, “Did you help Kim get her sex tape out?” »

Kris scoffs and rolls her eyes as the audience lets out a huge “woooo!” »

The reality mom responds, “It’s okay. No. No. »

