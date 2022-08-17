Kardashian Fans Beg Kylie Jenner To Go ‘Natural’ After Star ‘Finally Looks Her Age’ In New Makeup-Free TikTok

KARDASHIAN fans love Kylie Jenner’s no-makeup look and want the star to keep her look more “natural” in the future.

The makeup mogul was, for a time, notorious for her overly plump pout, which she has since toned down considerably.

On Tuesday, Kylie, 25, shared footage on TikTok of herself getting ready for a photo shoot.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared in a hot pink tracksuit with little to no makeup and her hair slicked back into a bun.

She filmed as she refreshed her look with Kylie Cosmetics products, including a pimple patch, eye cream and lip oil.

Kylie said in the clip, “First I have this little pimple here, so I’m going to use one of my pimple patches before I leave, showing off her natural skin.

“If you want to get rid of a pimple fast, these are the patches for me,” she continued.

She then moved on to eye cream, saying, “This formula is really rich. It contains caffeine, so it really helps wake up your eyes. Helps with dark circles. Hydrate. »

Kylie added: “And then, of course, we have lip oil – my best friend. »

After being prepped and ready to go, the mother-of-two filmed herself heading to set and gave a glimpse of what she had in store.

She didn’t give away much but indicated she was happy to share it in time.

FANS REACT

Commentators, however, were more focused on Kylie’s natural appearance.

Many begged her to keep going, ditching her usual heavy makeup and any procedures she might have done.

“Honestly she is so pretty with and without makeup,” wrote a fan.

Another wrote: “You look so beautiful without makeup. »

“She’s so pretty, she doesn’t need makeup,” a third fan commented.

A fourth fan echoed those sentiments, writing, “So beautiful without makeup. »

Kylie has been getting a lot of praise from fans lately.

KYLIE’S CURVES

She recently received plaudits after stepping out with boyfriend Travis Scott by her side in Los Angeles.

The duo were spotted on a date night, Kylie wearing a light gray dress with gathers around the waist and a keyhole opening at the chest.

She and Travis, 31, had gone out for a romantic dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu.

Kylie went braless under the dress and showed off her curves just months after welcoming her second child with her rapper beau.

She gave a similar glimpse of her post-baby body while celebrating her birthday last week.

The reality star ditched the bra, showing off her full figure in a semi-sheer dress that clung to her body.

While partying with her friends and family, she turned around, showing off her booty as she put her hands on a pole.

Kylie’s son – whose name has yet to be revealed – was born in February.

Fans were eagerly awaiting photos and details about the child.

NAME GAME

After the child was born, Kylie and Travis announced that they had named either son Wolf.

They later confirmed they had changed the name, but did not say how.

Kylie recently posted a rare video of her baby boy amid rampant speculation.

The makeup mogul shared another little glimpse of her 6-month-old son on her Instagram Stories.

She posted a boomerang of her walking with her son, who was tucked against her chest in a baby harness.

Kylie captured the sweet mother-son moment from above, showing only the baby’s legs and feet dangling under the carrier.

She shared the video with a black and white filter on it, adding the caption “Morning” and a butterfly emoji.

Fans previously speculated that Kylie leaked her son’s name in a subtle way, sharing a photo of a moon on her Instagram Stories.

The post, which did not include a caption, was an image of the moon in the night sky.

Despite the seemingly innocent snap, many believed Kylie was implying that “Moon” was her son’s name.

Adding to the speculation, sister Kourtney Kardashian, 43, also posted a photo of the moon.

In her post, she and her husband, Travis Barker, 46, held their phones skyward to capture the moment.

She then posted another photo of herself, which she captioned: “Full moon.”

