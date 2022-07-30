Kardashian fans beg Kylie Jenner to ‘STOP using filters’ as star’s nose looks ’embarrassing’ in new TikTok

KYLIE Jenner has fans pleading with the star to stop using filters after posting a seemingly edited TikTok video.

The 24-year-old often edits her photos and videos on social media after posting them on her platforms.

Kylie transformed her look again for her followers in a clip of her lip-singing in front of the camera.

The beauty mogul wore a baggy black ensemble as she sat on the floor of her $36million home.

She held the camera above her head as she stared into the lens, singing along with her baby daddy, Travis Scott’s track NC-17.

She moved the camera all around to capture her gaze from many angles.

Kylie donned her long, dark locks and heavy makeup, but fans weren’t convinced that was her natural look.

Viewers took the comments to question her seemingly darker complexion in the video as one person asked, “Is that brown makeup or her nose?” »

Others cleared up any confusion, theorizing that the TV personality apparently changed his appearance due to a “filter”.

“It’s a filter, I don’t know why she chose one that would give her a brown nose,” they wrote.

Another echoed the thought, writing, “It’s a filter. »

A bunch of other people begged the Kylie Cosmetics founder to ditch the filters and show off her natural beauty.

“Why do you use filters??? You don’t need it,” one remarked.

“kylie me and you both know you don’t need filters,” another said.

” are you serious ?! filters?! girl you don’t need filters your beauty is [insert sun emojis] “, Launched a third.

NATURAL KYLIE

The video comes just a day after Kylie showed off her real skin and removed her makeup in a TikTok video.

The nearly two-minute video shows the makeup mogul’s authentic self, bare-faced, as she tries to dodge a fly.

“I just finished filming,” she began the video.

“I was removing my makeup, then I decided to film a three-minute Tiktok because it’s my favorite place. »

Kylie continued to clean her face with a makeup remover wipe while dressed in a gray bathrobe.

“There is also a giant fly buzzing around the room. So if you hear him, he’s just our friend now because I’m not gonna kill him,” Kylie told her followers.

She then stopped removing her makeup for a second and listened to the buzz as she tightened her dress.

“Is there a family of flies or is it a fly? asked the Hulu star.

After removing all of her makeup, Kylie slicked her hair back in a clip and left her curls loose behind her hair.

“I think it’s just a fly. What should we call it? Like something with an ‘F.’ Like Frederick the Fly. Ok,” she continued.

BARE-FACED BEAUTY

The mother-of-two then explained what products she uses to remove makeup: “So I wiped my face with my makeup remover wipes actually. »

“I do this when I have a lot of shiny eye shadow and all that. »

Kylie continued, “Now I’m going to use my makeup melting cleanser. It’s a must when I’m doing makeup because I-. »

She didn’t finish her sentence but rubbed it over her face, including her closed eyelids.

The reality TV star realized halfway through that she still had her false eyelashes on and took them off, showing off her real skin and face.

She scrubbed everything off and then wiped her face with a towel.

“Okay. All my makeup is removed and then I like to do a double cleanse. This is my clarifying gel cleanser. My favorite cleanser,” the KUWTK alum said, showing the bottle to the camera.

“Salicylic acid really helps me when I was in crisis and helped me a lot during COVID, and the video ends. Byeeee! »

Fans lived for this content, with many saying they felt like they were on Facetime.

But others praised the star for her makeup-free beauty.

“Kylie without makeup IS SO CUTE,” one fan commented.

“She is so naturally beautiful,” said another.

