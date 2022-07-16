Kardashian fans call Kylie Jenner ‘disgusting’ for ‘flaunting’ $72 million private jet in rare photo with baby daddy Travis Scott

KARDASHIAN fans are slamming Kylie Jenner for flaunting her wealth after posting a photo of herself and Travis Scott in front of private jets.

The reality TV star is known for being the first member of his ultra-rich family to become a billionaire.

On Friday, Kylie, 24, shared a black and white photo of herself and Travis, 31, posing together.

The couple appear to be kissing in the photo, standing in front of two private jets and an expensive car.

The mum-of-two captioned the post: “Do you want to take mine or yours?”

Fans had a field day in the comments, slamming the star for flaunting her wealth.

One commenter joked: “This post just called me poor.”

“Global warming who?” a third commenter joked.

Someone else joked: “Why do you have to flex like that?? #poorlivesmatter.

A fourth critical comment reads: “Which plane should we pollute the earth today? »

Others joked: “Honestly so relatable” and “Cris in poor”.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has come under fire for showing off her wealth.

LIKE A GLOVE

In June, Kylie came under fire from fans after she posted a photo sporting some very expensive accessories.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of various items from the luxury brand, including a small $2,550 neon green handbag.

Kylie also showed off her new quilted leather slippers which are priced at $750.

The Hulu star even has a pair of her own driving gloves that have been personalized with her name on them.

Her flashy post came shortly after Kylie shared photos of herself inside her $207,000 Lamborghini.

Kylie posed in the luxury vehicle while wearing sunglasses and showed off her long fingernails as some fans tagged “King Kylie” returned.

However, it hasn’t all been positive for Kylie, as it all comes as the reality star has been accused of flaunting her wealth.

Before that, Kylie showed off her $2.5,000 rings in the blink of an eye.

Most eye-catching was a large Ambush heart ring that she wore on the middle finger of her left hand.

The oversized piece left fans wondering where she bought it from when she first showed it off.

For $1,595, the design sports a large heart-shaped crystal encased in highly polished sterling silver.

EXPENSIVE WALLET

A month before that, she again faced backlash for flaunting her extravagant lifestyle.

The reality star captures video of herself donning a gray tracksuit paired with a $210,000 Birkin bag in the short video.

She then records herself boarding her $72million private jet, where a personalized “Kylie” mat has been laid out on the tarmac for her arrival.

The Hulu star continued to be showered with luxuries during her flight, including a five-star breakfast and coffee in a personalized “Kylie Air” mug.

She also documented her glamorous session with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, who came to support her father, Travis’ performance at the show.

The trio walked the red carpet together before the father-of-two took the stage.

Reddit users, however, had opinions on Kylie showing off her elaborate fortune in the video – namely her expensive designer bag.

“Imagine being so rich you can just drop $200,000 on a basic looking bag must be nice to slip on and never worry about your bank account again,” one person commented.

“I don’t understand the concept of wanting these bags just because of the price or that ‘everyone has one/wants one’ or it means anything.

“Yeah, they look good (some of them) but I can’t even begin to imagine paying 25,000 for a bag…that doesn’t make sense. and stupid. and frankly, pathetic,” added another.

“They are just a status symbol. It’s not about the bag itself,” added a third.

“The only thing that’s special about these bags is the price. These are just basic handbags,” echoed a fourth fan.

