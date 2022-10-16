Kardashian Fans Claim Kourtney and Kim Look ‘Completely Different’ in Rare Photo Before ‘Plastic Surgery’

KOURTNEY Kardashian and her sister Kim look completely different in a throwback photo, fans have claimed.

Fans suggested the rarely seen snap was before the stars had their “plastic surgery”.

Kardashian Fans Claim Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Look Completely Different in 1999 Throwback Photo

Fans Said They Missed Kim and Kourtney's Pre-Plastic Appearances

A throwback photo of the two Hulu stars has been shared on the Instagram account, 90sanxiety.

Captioned “Kim and Kourtney Kardashian with friend Jill Weitzman, 1999,” the post shows Kourtney, 20, and Kim, 19, arm in arm with their teenage acquaintance.

Kim’s dark red lipstick matches her strapless evening gown while her long jet black hair falls over her top edge.

Kourtney, currently 43, wears a black tube top and a very circa 1999 makeup choice.

The third Kardashian sister, Khloe, 38, wrote “Icons” in the comments section of the post.

Fans quickly followed suit, voicing their opinions on the pre-2000s photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums.

One person responded directly to the Good American founder, writing, “…Before the fake shit.

Another fan said: “Ah. Their first faces.

A third person lamented Kim’s face before her alleged plastic surgery, commenting, “Kim looked so pretty.”

While a fourth commenter agreed, adding: “Kim [is] so damn shit.

Other fans focused their attention on the Lemme founder, with many commenters sharing positive comments.

One person wrote, “Kourtney still looks the same! What a queen!”

Another commented: “Kourtney doesn’t look that different. Kim on the other hand…”

A TOUR-OF-FACE

Fans again claimed that Kim looked totally different before she started having plastic surgery after a clip of KUWTK resurfaced.

In the scene, posted on a Kardashian fan’s TikTok, Kim argued with Kourtney about borrowing a sweater.

Although many fans enjoyed the former drama, most instead focused on “how good” Kim appeared in the episode.

The user, who posted the video, captioned the clip “Kim looked so good here.”

Another user added: “She looks so different now,” while a third said: “She looked healthy and beautiful.”

Although fans claim her face has totally transformed over the years, Kim says she has never had plastic surgery.

The SKIMS founder admitted she did “a little botox”.

Kim recently revealed she is still getting Botox after vowing never to have it again.

The reality star first had the injections aged 29 in 2010 and vowed to give up the procedure after having an unpleasant reaction.

But on a recent episode of The Kardashians, she slipped up and confessed she still had them.

She revealed her late father, Rob, told her not to become a lawyer like him because she would have “so many fucking wrinkles from the stress of this job”.

Kim then joked, “Thank goodness for the Botox.”

KIM YOU SEE IT?

Although Kim claims to have only received Botox, fans have noticed a few clues on Kim’s face in recent photos that lead them to believe otherwise.

A few snaps of the star at the gym taken over the summer have been shared on an online Kardashian forum.

Many fans shared that they noticed “something on Kim’s face.”

One posted: “Her face is really different from what it was a few weeks ago.”

A second added: “I’m convinced she did something to her nose.”

Another person agreed: “Looks like in the first pic but I really hope it doesn’t.”

The fan continued, “What is this obsession with short noses in this family? They may look good, of course, but not when it completely destroys [the] inner harmony of the face.

Kim claimed she hadn't had any plastic surgery other than Botox

Khloe commented on the 90s throwback photo calling her sisters, "Icons"