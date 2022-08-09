Entertainment

Kardashian Fans Claim Kylie Jenner 'Spoiled Her Lips' After Finding Out About Star's Return Before 'Fillings and Injections'

KARDASHIAN fans think Kylie Jenner ‘spoiled’ her lips over rediscovered throwback photos.

It comes after the reality star was slammed for her ‘hot dog’ lips in a new video.

The star was recently ridiculed for her exaggerated pout in a new TikTok video

Kylie’s lips are one of her most famous features, but also a common source of fan criticism.

Followers of the famous family have noticed how much the 24-year-old’s pout has evolved over time as she takes on fillers.

But some fans want to see Kylie’s lips go back to how they used to be.

On social media, one user recently posted a series of photos from her Keeping Up With The Kardashians era and commented, “Those were her best lips, in my opinion, she shouldn’t have touched them after that. »

“She looked great back then,” one agreed.

A third wrote: “She was really beautiful.

“She’s gone too far with the procedures now and they’re aging her now,” the user added.

It comes after a new TikTok video of Kylie caught fans’ attention for her oversized pout.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE IT?

In the short clip, the Hulu star got the glamorous treatment from her stylists, and viewers got to see Kylie get her own brand of lip gloss applied.

But one fan commented, “Her lips look like hot dogs. »

Another agreed: “The hot dog look gives me goosebumps. »

FILL US

Kylie, who earlier this year welcomed her second child with Travis Scott, has been open about cosmetic changes to her lips in the past.

“I was 15 and I wasn’t sure about my lips,” she once said in an episode of KUWTK’s Life of Kylie spinoff.

She continued, “I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and one guy said, ‘I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips. lips.

“I took it very badly. Just when a guy you like says that… I don’t know, it really got to me. I didn’t feel desirable or pretty. »

The TV personality added, “I would line my lips with the lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips, and then, finally, I was like, this lip liner doesn’t do it, and I ended up getting my lips done. It sticks with you – it just got in there. »

While the star received backlash for her big lips, she once made it clear that she was fine with them.

“My photos, I make them sulk a lot. I think big lips are awesome,” she told E! News. News in 2015.

Kylie has been open about her decision to fill lips

She also defended her oversized pout against haters online

Kylie shares two children with rapper Travis Scott

