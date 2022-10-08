Kardashian Fans Confuse Khloe For RHOBH Star As Housewife Looks Unrecognizable With Massive Lips In New Video

KHLOE Kardashian has been mistaken for a cast member of RHOBH in a new video.

In the video, Khloe looks at the camera through a mirror and makes a very aggressive facial expression.

Instagram / Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has been compared to Lisa Rinna[/caption]

Cheer

Fans Said Lisa Looked Like a Kardashian in RHOBH Reunion Trailer[/caption]

Her labia are raised in a pout and her eyebrows are raised to attention.

The video prompted someone to create a Reddit thread to discuss how “creepy” the video is and how big Kardashian’s lips are.

In the thread, someone said: “I thought it was Lisa Rinna. She looked exactly like that in the trailer for the reunion special.

One user replied, “Definitely see Rinna vibes!”

Someone else said, “She got that special Lisa Rinna.”

Another user thought she looked like a different housewife: “I see a super curvy Denise Richards.”

In the trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Lisa Rinna bears a striking resemblance to the Kardashian.

She has long hair with blonde highlights, flawless makeup, and huge enhanced lips. They are practically twins.

KHLOE COSMETICS

Although she puts a lot of effort into exercise and weight loss, Khloe can’t change her face so drastically without the help of a doctor.

In June 2021, Khloe finally confirmed that she had her nose job done in 2019 a few weeks before her daughter True’s first birthday.

In a tweet, Khloe said, “My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

It’s the only major operation Khloe has admitted to, but some cosmetic surgeons believe she spent over $50,000 on her face.

UNRECOGNIZABLE KARDASHIAN

Cosmetic surgery rumors have spread because of Khloe’s ever-changing face. She is often described as “unrecognizable”.

Fans can’t decide if some of the changes are from the surgery or from Photoshop.

Her big, luscious pout now gets her recognized and confused with other reality stars.

Compared to Khloe’s pre-plastic surgery, it’s clear that a lot has changed.

Cheer

Rinna may have modeled her reunion look after her Kardashian friends[/caption]

instagram

Khloe admitted to undergoing cosmetic procedures[/caption]

Cheer

Khloe was once called unrecognizable, but now she’s recognized as Rinna[/caption]