Kardashian fans ‘crawled’ after spotting a ‘secret room’ in the background of Kylie Jenner’s new TikTok in a $36 million mansion

KYLIE Jenner flaunted her figure at her $36 million mansion on Wednesday, but one detail left fans spooked.

They spotted a room in the background of his TikTok and didn’t know what was inside.

Kylie, 25, flaunted her wavy hair and booty in a black crop top and matching black leggings.

“Love this problem,” she humorously captioned Wednesday’s TikTok video – as it seemed stuck in slow motion at times.

Kylie appeared to be in the dining room of her huge, modern Los Angeles mansion.

The 19,250-square-foot resort features seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, multiple guest suites, a smack dab infinity pool — and more.

There seemed to be a piece most hadn’t seen on social media before.

Behind her, as she modeled, was a glass door with a runner leading through it.

Inside appeared racks of some kind and an even longer hallway.

Eagle-eyed Reddit users spotted the piece and went wild — like where this was leading, no one knew.

‘UNDERGROUND LAYER?’

We wondered: “What is behind her, a vault?” »

Another theorized: “I think it’s a giant wine fridge? Maybe ?? »

A third nodded, “It’s definitely a wine cellar and I really want to know what’s in there.” »

And a fourth: “WTF so behind it? Vault to a spooky underground layer? »

A fifth scoffed: ‘Kylie Light’s bill needs to be due, she’s posting as much content on social media as ever before. »

SUGGESTIVE SUMMER

Kylie has indeed posted frequently on TikTok this summer, and fans spotted other details that bothered them.

The reality TV star made martini cocktails with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, in a recent video to promote a new makeup line.

She wore a gigantic emerald necklace over a tight leather corset, leading many critics to say she looked a little extravagant.

Others noticed how she was shaking the martini shaker suggestively all the time with her mom.

One wrote on Reddit, “There are a lot of random sex poses in this video,” and another added, “It’s actually disgusting. »

Kylie faced a similar backlash in June when she posed in a steamy shoot to promote her cosmetics line.

The Hulu star wore a plunging nude dress with a distinctive drip effect print, while holding a lip gloss in her hand.

She posed with the nude lip gloss placed against her cleavage in the steamy photo.

Kylie deleted it shortly after posting it due to the criticism.

ANOTHER MYSTERY

The reality star has two children with rapper Travis Scott, 31 – daughter Stormi, four, and a seven-month-old boy.

One detail Kylie hasn’t disclosed on the app is, after months, revealing her son’s new name.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” Kylie shared on her Instagram Stories this spring.

“We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. »

Fans have been speculating since the bombshell news what Kylie’s son’s new nickname might be – and she oddly hasn’t revealed it.

Fans previously thought she dropped a hint by showing eye colors in a palette from her makeup collaboration with her sister Kendall.

Someone noticed that one of the shades was called “Ky and Kenny” and wondered if “Kenny” might be the new name in honor of his older brother, 26.

