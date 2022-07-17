Kardashian Fans Criticize ‘Rude’ Kendall Jenner for Her ‘Disgusting’ Behavior Towards Fans in Hulu’s New Victoria’s Secret Doc

KENDALL Jenner is under fire for being rude to a fan in Hulu’s new Victoria’s Secret documentary.

The Kardashians star modeled for the lingerie brand from 2015.

Kendall Jenner faces fan backlash for being ‘rude’ in new documentary[/caption]

Hulu Film Documents the Victoria’s Secret Empire and the Drama Surrounding It[/caption]

After the documentaries were released, fans flocked to social media to discuss one scene in particular.

The scene in question shows Kendall, 26, sitting in what looks like a makeup chair.

She wears a pink silk dress and appears in her own world as fans rally behind her.

Kendall takes the phone from one of the people in the group, takes a selfie with it, and hands it back without even looking back.

Twitter users suggested the scene was about who Kendall was in real life.

“This clip of Kendall from the Hulu Victoria’s Secret documentary says a lot about who she probably really is,” one social media user wrote.

Fans expressed similar sentiments on Reddit, writing, “That raised eyebrow and that look of annoyance irritates my soul.”

Another wrote: “So rude! It looks like the lady who owns the phone has a staff pass, so she’s probably doing her job to get some promotional content for the Victoria Secrets show. This all benefits Kendall, but she looks so rude and bratty here.

A third fan added: “The way she didn’t even say ‘nothing’ when the fan says ‘thank you’. She has the nastiest expression on her face. So disgusting.”

“It’s actually disgusting. They forget the fans are the reason they have what they have,” one added.

The documentary, which airs on the same platform as The Kardashians, was released on Friday.

Although Kendall hasn’t commented on claims that she was being mean to a fan, she recently clapped back at the critics.

CLICK BACK

Kardashian fans have long been convinced that the model-turned-reality star went under the knife to alter her breasts.

Amid speculation, Kendall shared bikini photos to add fuel to the fire.

She posted the photos to her Instagram Stories, showing off in a series of playful snaps on the beach.

A video has also emerged showing Kendall stepping out of the ocean while wearing a Hawaiian-print two-piece as a mystery man, who some fans believe is the star’s ex Devin Booker, stays behind. immersed in water.

The snaps showed Kendall enjoying the cool ocean water in a blue leopard print bikini.

Boob job rumors started swirling in May, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filmed herself standing in front of a large rectangular mirror.

Kendall’s white shirt was cropped just above the stomach, which teased her toned abs in the clip.

In the following video, the Hulu star moved closer to the mirror while continuing to film herself.

Kendall ditched the bra completely as she moved to the side and lifted her breasts.

IMPROVED?

Rumors have swirled about the model’s boobs since images from the family’s new reality show and sister Kylie Jenner’s makeup collaboration were released.

For the promotion of the spring launch of Kylie Cosmetics, the two siblings donned matching lavender cut-out dresses that showed off their toned bellies and legs through a high slit.

Fans speculated that Kendall had “multiple” boob jobs and claimed that “the difference is noticeable.”

One reviewer claimed: “The way they sit on his chest is tantamount to a fake.”

Another wrote: ‘I came straight here to say this when I saw his post. They look great, but yeah, I bet they’re not real.

FANS REACT

In a Reddit thread, a user posted a series of photos of a busty Kendall, captioning the post: “Kendall today. Finally convinced that she had her breasts redone.

In the snaps, her chest looks bigger than before in a black crop top and drawstring pants.

Fans were quick to praise the star for her “natural-looking” procedure.

Kendall was previously photographed hitting the bar at her brand 818 Tequila at the REVOLVE Social Club in Los Angeles.

She rocked highlighted auburn hair with a thin pair of black sunglasses.

Fans have also speculated that she may have changed her hair color to “distract” from having surgery.

Kendall began modeling for the brand in 2015[/caption]

She appears in the documentary, but is not under scrutiny for her ties to the brand[/caption]

Rumors are circulating that Kendall has since had plastic surgery[/caption]