Kardashian Fans Furious As Kylie Jenner ‘Uses’ Daughter Stormi, 4, In Heartbreaking Hulu Shooting Video

KYLIE Jenner has been accused of ‘using’ her daughter Stormi during a photo shoot for her Hulu show, The Kardashians.

The reality star, 25, was seen posing on a sofa with the four-year-old in a behind-the-scenes video.

5

5

Kylie, who was wearing a black leather dress, leaned over Stormi, who was sitting behind the partition, and looked at her mother.

The photographer was heard giving instructions to Stormi: “Mama laugh! »

Stormi dutifully started to smile at Kylie, who smiled back.

The video was shared on Reddit, where Kardashian fans were less than happy with Kylie for including Stormi in the shoot.

One wrote: “Let this child be a child, is it everyday that your daughter is brought to work? Let her rest.

Another added: “Using Stormi as an ffs prop,” while a third posted: “MAKE MOM LAUGH – ew. »

This isn’t the first time Kylie has come under fire for her treatment of Stormi.

Last week, she was accused of snubbing her daughter at a Kylie Cosmetics party.

The reality star was seen cuddling her four-year-old before ‘hustling’ the toddler so she could take selfies.

One wrote, “Not Kylie chasing Stormi so she can take selfies,” and added eye-rolling emojis.

Another added: “Oh poor Stormi, she just wants to hug her mum! »

“Go to your nanny, I’m busy fulfilling my vanity needs,” one person wrote, imagining what Kylie said.

Kylie shares Stormi and a seven-month-old baby with rapper Travis Scott, 31.

In March, The Kardashians star revealed they had changed the name of their second child from Wolf to something else.

MORE WOLF

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” Kylie shared on her Instagram Stories.

“We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. »

The decision to change their son’s nickname comes amid the drama surrounding the name.

Kylie has previously been accused of stealing the name of her former friend Tammy Hembrow.

The fitness model’s son – born four years before the TV star’s – is also named Wolf.

NAME HINTS?

Fans have been speculating since the bombshell news about what Kylie’s son’s new nickname might be.

They previously thought she dropped a hint by showing eye colors in a palette from her makeup collaboration with her sister Kendall.

A fan noticed that one of the shades was called “Ky and Kenny” and wondered if “Kenny” might be the new name in tribute to his older brother, 26.

Earlier this week, fans thought the tot’s name might be ‘Butterfly’ after Kylie appeared to drop a hint on Instagram.

She shared a clip of herself walking with the six-month-old tucked against her chest in a baby harness with the caption “Morning” and a blue butterfly emoji.

Fans shared a theory on Reddit that her baby might be named Butterfly, with one writing, “Is her name going to be Butterfly Effect Webster. »

Another user pointed out that Butterfly Effect is a song from her baby daddy Travis’ album Astroworld.

It was also speculated that Kylie wanted to name their daughter Stormi Mariposa – which means butterfly in Spanish.

5

5