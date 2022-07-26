Kardashian fans go wild after Kendall Jenner gets STRIPED on the beach and shows off true skin texture in unedited video

KARDASHIAN fans are going wild after Kendall Jenner shared a rare unedited video showing off her real skin texture online.

Rumors have been swirling about the reality TV star for months, with fans speculating she went under the knife.

6

6

On Monday, Kendall posted a series of photos and videos, apparently from a recent beach visit.

In the first of several snaps, she posed with her face turned towards the camera while seemingly watching the sunset.

Kendall posed in a see-through dress, which she stripped off in an accompanying video.

The clip appeared unedited, giving fans a glimpse of Kendall’s true skin texture.

In a final photo, Kendall appears to be facing the sun in a bikini.

The model completed the look with a straw cowboy hat and a brown handbag.

It’s unclear where the photos were taken, but Kendall’s caption provides a major clue.

She simply wrote “Humuhumunukunukuapua`a,” which is the Hawaiian name for a reef triggerfish.

Most read in Entertainment

Fans, family members and friends flocked to the comments to react to the post.

FANS REACT

Among the many commenters was her sister Khloe Kardashian, who wrote, “The most beautiful.”

Another fan wrote, “what a baby. »

A third gushed: “You have awesome skin. »

Others shared comments like “So beautiful” and “Gorgeous”.

Many praised her for skipping filters on her post.

Kendall, like her siblings, is often prone to plastic surgery fodder and photoshopping rumors on social media posts.

BOOB JOB BUZZ

Rumors have been swirling for months that the Victoria’s Secret model is going under the knife.

Earlier this month, fans were filled with renewed speculation about Kendall’s body and what procedures she has or hasn’t had.

Things went up a notch after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a bikini video that featured an “obvious” detail suggesting she had a boob job done.

Kendall posed in a blue leopard-print two-piece for a sexy video of herself emerging from the ocean, which she shared on Instagram.

However, some fans were obsessed with one feature in particular, after months of rumors that the former Victoria’s Secret model might have had breast augmentation.

Some think they’ve spotted a clue that Kendall has indeed gone under the knife.

Fans pointed out that her breasts “didn’t move” or “jiggle” when she came out of the ocean.

“They look bolted,” one offered.

A third scolded: “So obvious … natural my a**. »

However, another came to Kendall’s defense saying, “She’s stunning!” »

Fans have been speculating for months about whether or not Kendall had a secret boob job.

The Hulu star herself has for years denied having plastic surgery.

However, some followers of the famous family believe recent photos indicate otherwise.

Some fans think she looks busier in recent months.

Many also believe that Kendall may have had a lip filler just like her sister Kylie after showing off her huge pout.

In addition to her labia and boobs, fans believe the reality star has worked on her butt as well.

NEW LOOT

While showing off her butt in a figure-hugging Dries Van Noten dress, Kendall sparked the rumor mill.

The Hulu star filmed herself arching her back and sticking her butt out while posing in front of the mirror.

In the photos, she had tied her brunette hair up in a sleek bun to let her sleeveless maxi dress do the talking.

Kendall’s fans shared the video on Reddit and claimed that it looks like she did some work on her butt.

“Kendall we know this ain’t your booty,” one wrote, while another added, “It’s so cringeworthy – like you’ve had injections** Kendal? »

Some speculated that she had Sculptra, which is a type of filler that boosts collagen in the body over time.

It was originally designed for the face, but is also a popular choice for those looking to have a non-surgical butt lift.

It aims to plump up the appearance of the buttocks, create definition and the appearance of extra muscle mass.

One fan wrote, “I really think Kendall had Sculptra or something,” and another agreed, “100% Sculptra. »

Kendall did not respond to the rumors.

6

6