Kardashian fans in shock after Kendall Jenner shares video of herself in the bath

KENDALL Jenner shocked Kardashian fans by posing in the bath for a new video.

The reality star, 26, is the face of a new TV advert for By Far’s Daydream fragrance.

The reality star is the face of By Far's Daydream

5

In the ad, Kendall can be seen relaxing in the tub, before dipping her head underwater.

She appears to be having a “waking dream” in which she applies perfume and happily dances around the house with friends.

Kendall then jumps into the pool, where she shows off her slender figure in a white swimsuit.

Daydream is the first perfume from the Bulgarian brand By Far, known for its bags.

As the video was reposted on social media, many Kendall fans were quick to share their thoughts.

“Kendall really shines as a business model,” one wrote.

“She looks so cute when she does the dance,” agreed another.

A third added: “Kenny looks amazing. »

Fans have grown accustomed to seeing Kendall’s face in fragrance ads by now, as she was previously known for her long-running Estée Lauder campaigns.

The second youngest of six sisters in the family also lent her face to Kim Kardashian’s former KKW Fragrance brand.

Including earnings from her reality TV appearances and her Tequila company, 818, Kendall has an estimated net worth of $45 million from her years of successful brand deals.

The model recently returned from New York Fashion Week, where she walked the runways for Proenza Schouler and Vogue World.

Kris Jenner and Travis Barker were also in the Big Apple for the event as Kourtney Kardashian launched her new clothing line with Boohoo.

Spotted out on the town in New York, Kendall showed off her sexy street style wearing outfits such as a sheer ribbed silver dress, under which passers-by could see her nipples.

I had nerve-wracking surgery TWICE to get an ass like Kim K, but now jeans are a nightmare

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon Reunite for New Ocean Movie

On another occasion, she was seen in a floral print mini dress that showed off her cleavage.

It comes as fans speculate if the former Victoria’s Secret vixen, who denied having plastic surgery, has opted for breast augmentation.

5

Kendall recently returned from New York Fashion Week

5

The model showed off a range of sexy outfits in the Big Apple

5

