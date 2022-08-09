Kardashian fans in shock over Kylie Jenner’s jaw-dropping award for her makeup artist

KARDASHIAN fans can’t get over Kylie Jenner’s expensive birthday surprise for her makeup artist as he celebrated her birthday years ago.

The reality star regularly features Ariel Tejada in her online posts.

5

A popular TikTok account has shared a resurfaced video of Ariel’s birthday celebrations in 2019, which shows Kylie, 24, presenting her friend with a gift.

The Kardashian star’s makeup artist looks surprised and opens a box before pulling out a ring.

He places it on his finger and then flashes the flashy ring at the camera.

Kylie clapped and smiled, seemingly excited for the sweet moment.

The ring appears to be a band made entirely of large diamonds.

Ariel showed it off on her index finger in the TikTok video.

Fans flocked to the comments to weigh in on Kylie’s generous – and expensive – gift.

One user joked, “My friends don’t even say happy birthday to me. »

Most read in Entertainment

KYLIE’S KINDNESS

Another more candid commenter wrote: “Crying for him, this man had nothing at one time and an opportunity changed his life forever. »

Someone else noted, “I love Kylie’s energy. »

A fourth commenter joked, “I would like the money instead. »

Another fan wrote, “Awww that’s very generous of her. He must mean a lot to her. Charming. »

The reality star recently shared her own TikTok with Ariel, getting fans buzzing.

MOLDING ON

In the clip, Kylie appeared to go after an unidentified man who didn’t look like her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The post came just months after the couple welcomed their second child together.

She filmed herself wearing a black jumpsuit, closed enough to show her cleavage.

Kylie moved the camera from her body to her face, flaunting her curves.

Fans flocked to the comments to question the video, inquiring about the man behind the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

WHO IS IT?

“It doesn’t sound like Travis who this lmao is,” one user commented.

Another commenter wrote: “Didn’t think it was travis for a split second. »

“Travis can’t let this go,” wrote another.

The mystery did not last long, however.

Several commenters noted a telling detail about the video: while it’s unclear who Kylie is on top of, they appear to have long acrylic nails on their fingers.

“Not me thinking it’s travis with acrylic nails,” one TikTok commenter joked.

Another wrote: “Travis got his nails done. »

“Didn’t think you sat on Travis only to realize it was a girl because of the nails,” someone else added.

Although the person’s identity remains a secret, fans believe they may have found out.

Several commenters speculated that it was Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Ariel’s makeup artist.

“this is ARIEL,” wrote one commenter.

Another wrote: “I’m pretty sure it’s Ariel. »

“She’s her PLZ makeup artist,” wrote a third commenter.

Rumors have been swirling for some time about Kylie and Travis’ romance.

SEEMING

Recently, fans speculated that the duo were faking their romance.

The Hulu star referenced the rap star’s fourth album, writing, “Utopia with you.”

Hundreds of fans commented on The Kardashians star’s latest post on a social media forum.

The majority say it looks like Kylie and Travis’ body language is forced.

One fan wrote, “It feels like all of this content is trying to normalize their relationship, distract from Astroworld and set up an engagement announcement. Expect something within a month or two. »

“He literally has his eyes covered instead of looking at her,” wrote another, referring to the rapper’s visor.

Another fan wrote, “I have never seen anything lacking in chemistry and passion for each other as so boring. »

One fan pleaded, “Kylie, stop trying to get Travis to happen. It won’t happen. »

“It all feels too forced and fake for me,” said another.

5

5