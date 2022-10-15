Kardashian fans mock Kourtney for her ‘cringe’ post on ‘moshing’ after claiming star ‘lost sense of self’

FANS have mocked Kourtney Kardashian for her embarrassing article about slam dancing in a mosh pit.

Recently, Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus, 50, Travis Barker, 46, and Tom DeLonge, 46, announced that they would be reuniting for a stadium tour.

Kourtney, 43, then posted a series of Instagram photos as she donned a hoodie and strutted around in fishnets.

On the front, the black hoodie bore the name of the rock band.

The Kardashians star turned around and showed her back, which read, “Hello, angel from my nightmare.”

At the end of the series, the Hulu star teased her booty by flaunting her stockings and rocking the black boots.

Kourtney stuck her tongue out, writing, “Rockstar World Tour Wife.

“Prepare to mosh in a city near you.”

Her husband Travis jumped into the comments section and said, “Touring life suits you.”

Sadly, fans didn’t feel the same as her rocker hubby and mocked the reality star for her message.

One fan noted, “You won’t laugh! Lots of Laughs.”

Another fan added, “I love her, but she got lost. Has she ever been in a mosh pit?

A third fan mentioned: “Moshing would mean his hair moving..”

A fourth person wrote: “She will be on YouTube how mosh on the way, and as her security surrounds her in a circle in the pit, she will attempt to mosh – gotta be there.

One commenter chimed in, “Why do the Kardashians always lose their own identities when they’re dating?”

This isn’t the first time critics have claimed Kourtney got lost after swapping her chic and colorful outfits for her rock star lifestyle.

In September, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a photo of herself lying on the hardwood floor.

Her legs were stretched out in front of her.

The KUWTK star teased the legs in her denim pants, which only covered her knees to her ankles.

The upper part of her pants appeared to be missing, leaving Kourtney’s bare thighs exposed.

She paired the punk ensemble with black square toe heels.

Critics disapproved of her fashion choices as one fan pointed out, “Love will make you change your whole identity.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12; Penelope, 10 years old; and Reign, seven.

After getting married in May, the Poosh founder became stepmother to Travis’ teenage children – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 – both of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

