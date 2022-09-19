Kardashian fans rip Kylie Jenner for flaunting her wealth as she shows off huge closet in $36million mansion

KARDASHIAN fans have torn Kylie Jenner for flaunting her wealth again.

It comes after she showed off her massive closet at her $36 million mansion in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to TikTok on Saturday night, Kylie, 25, asked her followers to help her “choose a bag” to match her concert outfit.

Because she was filming from her closet, fans could make out the reality star’s vast selection of handbags and high heels behind her.

Showing off her options for the evening, Kylie showed off a black Y/Project accordion bag and a smaller crocodile leather option, though she couldn’t remember which designer she bought it from.

Showing off the full outfit, Kylie filmed from another angle, giving her 47.5 million followers on the platform a glimpse of her huge collection of shirts, jackets and dresses.

The cosmetics mogul’s followers couldn’t believe the size of her closet, with one describing it as “a whole mall”.

“Stormi is about to have an elite legacy,” a third added, referring to Kylie and Travis Scott’s four-year-old daughter.

Another pointed to a clue about the enormous size of the closet: “There is an echo. »

“Soooo relatable,” squealed a sarcastic commenter.

KYLIE’S LIFE

Kylie, who Forbes magazines have previously accused of forging tax documents so she can claim to be a billionaire, is no stranger to flaunting her wealth.

The Hulu star frequently shows off her private jet, which cost $72 million, as she flies around the world with Stormi and her baby, whose name is unknown.

And Kylie’s own closet isn’t the only room in her mega-mansion that’s tucked away with designer clothes and accessories.

In July, she revealed that Stormi had her own room filled with expensive items, including Gucci sandals, a Fendi visor and a Prada Bucket hat.

One of Kylie’s favorite items is her diamond-embellished crocodile Hermes Birkin bag, estimated to be worth $300,000.

Likewise, she previously showed off Stormi’s Hermès backpack that cost around $12,000, which she bought for the little one’s “first day of school.”

But fans have repeatedly called out the mother-of-two for her extravagant displays of wealth.

It’s a criticism that the other Kardashian sisters, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, have all faced as they continue to show off their lavish lifestyles on social media.

