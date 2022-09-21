Kardashian Fans Share Theory That Khloe Had Her ‘Bum Implants’ Removed After Spotting ‘Clue’ In Video

KARDASHIAN fans have shared a theory that Khloe removed her implants after spotting a clue in a new video.

Speculation surrounding Khloe’s diminished posterior is nothing new, as fans have shared theories regarding her ever-changing height in the past.

A fan took to a popular Reddit board dedicated to Kardashian to share her theory regarding Khloe’s recently shrunken back.

The Redditor posted a screenshot of a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians featuring Khloe, 38, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 43.

Captioned, “Let me know if you see it,” the screenshot shows the Good American co-founder with a much bigger ass than fans are currently used to.

More Redditors chimed in in the comments thread, with one fan writing, “This would surely ruin your back. »

A second person commented, “Khloe’s BBL was wild in those days. »

Another commenter agreed, adding “Khloe always looked like she needed her diaper changed at that time. »

While a fourth fan mentioned, “I remember when she lost weight, but I claimed her sudden big ass was from ‘squats.’ »

Khloe’s fans were convinced she had her buttock implants removed after seeing her tiny behind when she attended a screening of the Kardashians season 1 finale in June.

The reality star appeared to have a significantly reduced posterior as she wore a white jumpsuit when she arrived at the event.

Khloe, who has raised concerns with her drastic weight loss in recent months, wore a low back jumpsuit.

She accessorized the piece with oversized ’70s-style sunglasses, white stilettos and a black handbag.

The mother-of-two was joined by the rest of her famous family at the screening, which took place at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

FAN THEORIES

Fans claimed that Khloe’s butt looked visibly smaller and as if her supposed implants had been removed.

One wrote on an Instagram fan page, “She got her butt lift cut like Kim I see. »

Another agreed, writing, “Ass looks tiny! »

Khloe has faced years of speculation that she had buttock surgery, although she denied the gossip in April.

After sharing a video of herself working out in tight leggings, one fan commented, “Omg you can see her implants when you stretch. [The second] layer her buttocks on her buttocks [sic].”

It wasn’t long before Khloe clapped back at the comment, denying the claims and insisting the crease in question was due to the style of the stitching on her leggings.

The reality star replied, “Lol silly goose. This is the seam design of the leggings. it’s so funny ah!

“You just want to believe anything wrong,” alongside a laughing emoji.

THE LOWER TIMELINE

When Khloe was in her early thirties, her bottom got a lot of attention as it looked out of proportion to the rest of her body in the tight skirts and pants.

With her butt bigger than the rest of her, some fans have speculated that she may have had a Brazilian butt lift procedure.

Despite the surgery rumors, Khloe started sharing more about her fitness regimen with her social media followers after Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian premiered in 2017.

She even published a book, Strong Looks Better Naked, in which she talks about her journey to “becoming the best version” of herself.

However, with her booty as big as ever, fans wondered if her gains could all be attributed to hard work at the gym.

In 2018, Khloe became a mom to her first daughter, True, four, and she made it a point to show her followers how hard she worked for her body.

Footage of her pushing her stroller showed off the 38-year-old’s huge posterior.

However, in 2021, Khloe’s butt appeared to have been reduced.

Fans noticed he looked smaller than before and asked if she had taken out the fillers they suspected he had.

Despite speculation, Khloe has always denied ever having butt loads.

Photographed in a skin-tight red mini dress on the set of Saturday Night Live in October last year, her buttocks looked very proportional to her body.

This year, Khloe focused on fitness and diet.

As she proudly took to Instagram to show off her physique, fans feared she looked “too thin”.

Likewise, Kardashian fanatics have noticed that her once-famous bum is smaller than before.

On Twitter, one asked: “Did Khloe have her butt removed? »

Another wrote: “I think they [Khloe and Kim Kardashian] both realized that the butt to thigh ratio looked too cartoonish, so they got cuts. Which, in my opinion, looks a lot better than what was happening before.

On Reddit, one praised Khloe’s new physique, writing, “I think her current butt suits her well!” Much more proportional.

