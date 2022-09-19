Kardashian Fans Share Wild Theory Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Split After Star Makes Major Social Media Change

KARDASHIAN fans have shared a wild theory suggesting that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split after the star made a major social media shift.

The Hulu star and Astroworld entertainer share four-year-old daughter Stormi and seven-month-old son, who was previously named Wolf.

A fan shared the theory on a Reddit board dedicated to Kardashian where Kylie’s latest Instagram photo was reposted.

The original post, captioned “rise and shine,” shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posing in a full-length mirror, wearing nothing but a nude bra and baggy jeans.

Back on Reddit, one fan commented, “The ‘I’m single again’ message. »

Another person agreed, writing, “I’m starting to think she and Travis broke up. »

A third Redditor continued the sentiment, adding, “Guys, I think she’s single. »

“Yeah me too,” said a fourth fan before continuing, “She was constantly posting this family content and now she posts things like this. »

The commenter then added, “They definitely ‘break up’ or whatever they would call it lmao. »

“She has almost always been single,” said another.

While a final Redditor reasoned, “I highly doubt they’re officially broken up or she’s going to start dating anyone new.” Guess it’s just one of their ‘off’ moments and then [in] a few months or a few weeks, when it is convenient, it will reappear. »

WHERE IS TRAVIS

Recently, fans suggested that Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, called it quits after he was absent from his recent cosmetic event.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed friends, family and industry folks to a party in Los Angeles to celebrate the cosmetics company’s success.

She was joined by her daughter Stormi, four, and the rest of her famous family, including Khloe, 38, Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Kendall Jenner, 26 and mom Kris, 66.

Longtime boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott was conspicuously absent from the event, a detail that has fans shivering.

Some began to speculate that the couple decided to leave.

The Texas rapper wasn’t the only one fans were asking questions about, either.

Many inquired about their son, who was not at the event.

“And the baby? we wrote.

Another commented: “Where is the baby? »

Shaded by SIS

Kourtney shaded her younger sister Kylie’s relationship with Travis.

The reality star took a peek at their romance as she opened up about her marriage to 46-year-old Travis Barker.

During the runway show for her new Boohoo line, Kourtney was asked how she felt about her and Travis’ nickname “Kravis.”

She said, “I love the name Kravis” It’s so funny. Travis said to me the other day, ‘Are Kylie and Travis also called Kravis?’ and I’m like, ‘No!’

“But why wasn’t it?” Because they were before us. »

Journalist Erin Lim replied, “That’s so true. There will never be another Kravis. »

Kourtney agreed saying, “No. But I love the name, Kravis. We sometimes call ourselves Kravis. »

The mother-of-three went on to defend their PDA moments, saying she didn’t regret any of them because she was “living in the moment”.

