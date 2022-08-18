Kardashian fans shocked after Khloe accidentally slipped and leaked Kendall Jenner’s secret in new post

KARDASHIAN fans were shocked when Khloe allegedly slipped and accidentally leaked Kendall Jenner’s alleged secret in her new post.

Khloe, 38, appeared to be promoting a special event hosted by Kendall, 26, in an Instagram story.

The Kardashians star placed a shiny dropper bottle from Kyle Cosmetics – founded by her brother Kylie Jenner, 25 – on a flyer.

The flyer – which listed items on a dinner menu – was stamped with the logo of Kendall’s 818 Tequila brand.

At the bottom of the flyer, the caption read, “A secret until 8/18 4:30 PM PT!

“Please no posting from tonight until tomorrow. »

Fans have speculated that the Hulu star voluntarily posted the dinner launch event, despite the embargo not to post anything.

In an online thread, fans wondered why Khloe would leak the launch of the new 818 product, despite being told not to.

One fan said, “Part of me thinks that was on purpose to cause some gossip about it because it’s leaked. »

Another fan added, “The lip gloss is placed too perfectly and the cap is literally pointing at the small text. »

A third fan mentioned, “He might try to create some extra buzz for the new launch with Khloe ‘accidentally leaking it’ and also a double promo for the Kylie lip gloss.” »

A fourth person claimed, “It’s like the time she congratulated Kylie on her new skincare before she even announced KylieSkin. »

A commentator chimed in: “They are really calculated and rarely accidentally leak things.

“Maybe this is a storyline for the Hulu show with Kendall upset with Khloe? »

HIS SECOND CHILD

The Kendall launch event leak came as Khloe and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 30, recently welcomed their second baby together via surrogate.

In addition to the second child, Khloe and the NBA star share four-year-old daughter True.

PageSix broke the news of the birth of their newborn son, but the name of True’s little brother has not been announced.

The Chicago Bulls player now has four children from three different women.

His former mistress, Maralee Nichols, 31, gave birth to her third child, Theo, on December 3, 2021.

Tristan also has a son named Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Rumors that the exes are getting back together have swirled, especially now that Khloe is raising two children.

Her second child with Tristan was conceived in November 2021, just days before the former couple split over their love child scandal.

While Khloe has been tight-lipped about her baby boy’s name, fans have shared theories about the boy’s possible name and speculated that it could be a tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian Senior.

