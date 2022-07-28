Kardashian Fans Shocked As Kylie Jenner Tackles Man Who Is NOT Travis Scott In Steamy Video Wearing Wetsuit

KYLIE Jenner has Kardashian fans on their toes after posting a steamy video about a man who isn’t Travis Scott.

The couple welcomed their second child – a baby boy – earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Kylie posted a sexy TikTok video that shows her rubbing shoulders with a man who doesn’t appear to be her longtime boyfriend.

The makeup mogul wears a black jumpsuit in the clip, which is zipped up just far enough for her cleavage to be exposed.

The mother-of-two moves the camera from her body to her face, showing off her curves.

Fans flocked to the comments to question the video, asking about the man featured.

“It doesn’t sound like Travis who this lmao is,” one user commented.

Another commenter wrote: “Didn’t think it was travis for a split second. »

“Travis can’t let this go,” wrote another.

Several commenters noted a telling detail about the video: while it’s unclear who Kylie is on top of, they appear to have long acrylic nails on their fingers.

NAILED IT

“Not me thinking it’s travis with acrylic nails,” one TikTok commenter joked.

Another wrote: “Travis got his nails done. »

“Didn’t think you sat on Travis only to realize it was a girl because of the nails,” someone else added.

Although the person’s identity remains a secret, fans believe they may have found out.

Several commenters speculated that it was Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Ariel’s makeup artist.

“this is ARIEL,” wrote one commenter.

Another wrote: “I’m pretty sure it’s Ariel. »

“She’s her PLZ makeup artist,” wrote a third commenter.

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling about Kylie and Travis’ relationship for some time.

WEDDING BELLS?

The reality star recently posted a TikTok video that sparked rumors that she and the Texas rapper are engaged.

In the clip, the mogul is seen lying on her stomach and the couple cuddled up outside.

However, fans got excited when they spotted a ring on Kylie’s finger that convinced them she was finally engaged.

The ring seemed small and delicate, with a jewel or a circle-shaped stone in the center.

Fans took to her comments on TikTok and the internet to chat about Kylie’s short video and new accessory.

A fan asked, “Is she trying to show us something? »

Another wondered, “A ring on her wedding finger? »

A third asked excitedly, “Are you getting married? »

However, other fans weren’t a fan of the ring design as they voiced their opinions.

One fan slammed, “I don’t care if it’s a ring she bought or a real engagement ring…it’s ugly as shit either way.” »

A second commented, “Sounds like something my 11-year-old daughter would find in her friend’s sofa cushions. »

Rumors are also swirling about a possible third baby on the way.

BABY BUZZ

Fans have been convinced that in addition to the marriage hints, Kylie has dropped others that indicate she is already pregnant with her third child.

The most recent clue fans discovered was a short video she shared on TikTok of her assistant, Ariel, baking strawberry cake.

According to the UC Davis Health System in California, strawberries are a super pregnancy food.

The fruit is rich in vitamin C, which promotes the development of the baby and also helps the mother to absorb the necessary amounts of iron from food.

Strawberries are also a good source of carbohydrates, which provide much-needed instant energy.

Also this week, Kylie drove fans crazy when she responded to Travis’ new Instagram photo with a pregnant woman emoji.

Captioned, “I arrived in New York in a minute,” the post shows Travis leaning against an office building in New York while wearing a vintage t-shirt and donning a giant diamond chain.

The rapper strikes his signature downcast pose as he shows off his Big Apple cut.

Fans rushed to comment on the artist’s latest photo from Astroworld, with many begging him to release his new album.

But it was perhaps the hitmaker’s biggest fan whose comment received the most attention.

Her baby mama Kylie commented with a “tongue out” emoji followed by four “pregnant woman” emojis.

Kardashian fans online quickly reposted the snap of Travis with Kylie’s comment to discuss the response.

One of them asked, “Does that mean she’s still knocked up?” »

A second person jokingly said, “Kylie baby girl, you haven’t even introduced your second baby. »

While a third commenter wrote: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they were pregnant again. She wants to play this game.”

Another added, “Like, what does that even mean! I’m stressed… Also, can we just know the name of the baby formerly known as Wolf?! »

Kylie welcomed her second child with Travis in February and has yet to confirm her son’s official name.

