Kardashian fans shocked by Kylie Jenner’s REAL lips without makeup or filters in rare unedited TikTok

KYLIE Jenner fans were shocked to see what her lips really look like in a rare unedited TikTok.

The reality star, 25, first admitted to receiving lip fillers when she was 17 and appears to have had them ever since.

5

In a recent TikTok, Kylie showed off her pout while removing makeup in a video to give fans a sneak peek into her skincare routine.

The mother-of-two’s followers noted how “different” her lips looked without lip liner or gloss.

One wrote on Reddit: “She looks like a whole different person. You forget that her lips really are like that. »

Another added: ‘It’s crazy what makeup and FaceTune can do isn’t it’, while a third simply commented: ‘I’m shaken. »

Kylie admitted in 2015 to having received lip fillers when she was 17 after dealing with insecurities about her “little lips” for years.

She previously said, “I was 15 and I wasn’t sure about my lips.

“I had very small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy said to me, ‘I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips. ‘

“I took it very badly. Just when a guy you like says that… I don’t know, it really affected me. I didn’t feel desirable or pretty.

Most read in UncategorizeD

LIP FILLERS

“I would line my lips with the lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips and then finally I was like, this lip liner doesn’t do it and ended up getting my lips done. in there. »

Meanwhile, Kylie has been sharing a more outspoken side with her fans since giving birth to a son in February with 31-year-old Travis Scott.

She also shares a daughter, four-year-old Stormi, with the rapper.

The Hulu star was recently praised for showing off her “stretch marks and extra weight” on her postpartum body.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was hailed for ‘normalizing normal bodies’ when she shared a photo of her belly with her baby’s feet resting on it.

BATTLE FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Kylie has also been open about her postpartum mental health issues.

In a makeup-free video, she said, “Postpartum hasn’t been easy. It’s very difficult. This experience for me personally was a little more difficult than with my daughter.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It was just crazy. I didn’t want to go back to life without saying it because I think we can watch on the internet.

“And it might seem a lot easier for other people, but it hasn’t been easy for me. »

Kylie revealed she was ‘feeling better’ and told other mums it was ‘ok not to be fine’.

5

5

5