Kardashian fans slam Kim for encouraging work while sick

Kim Kardashian received backlash from fans for going to work while sick on a recent episode of The Kardashians. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are known to be hustlers and successful businesswomen. One of the most successful Kardashian-Jenner companies includes Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. Members of the famous family often talk about their businesses, but it seems that Kim, in particular, constantly mentions the importance of hard work.

Kim’s work ethic has recently been hotly debated. Last spring, the reality TV star shared her controversial opinion in an interview with Variety, which annoyed fans on social media. In the interview, Kim made a tone-deaf statement: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king a** and work. It seems no one wants to work these days.” As a result, fans thought that The Kardashians star was completely disconnected from reality. Now fans have once again been annoyed with Kim for promoting the culture of toxic agitation.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Fans slammed Kim for going to work while sick The Kardashians season 1 episode 9, “Bucket List Goals.” The episode featured a scene where Kim had a swimsuit photoshoot even though she wasn’t feeling well. The business tycoon complained of his sore throat and was coughing a lot. However, she made it clear that she had been tested for COVID-19, and the test came back negative. However, the superstar decided to push through and finish filming because she would never miss work. Apparently, Kim thinks a strong work ethic involves working hard no matter how sick you are. After filming, Kim was clearly proud of herself for making it through despite feeling unwell. However, fans seem to disagree with her attitude towards work.

The episode is being discussed on a Reddit thread started by u/thehoneybearqueen, with many fans criticizing Kim’s decision to go to the swimsuit shoot while sick. Tumorgirl, a Reddit user, said: “It doesn’t make you a hero to go to work when you’re sick. It really takes you longer to recover and it ensures that everyone you work with gets sick as well. Call sick to work! Stop with that push through the narrative.In the same thread, another Redditor ayleeb commented, “ok kim you may not have covid but you are sick and you can still spread shit wtf lol“.

Fans also seemed shocked when Kim coughed on her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic while he was doing his makeup on set. Editor HarrietOleson1 said: “So if you’re Kim Kardashian you don’t have to cover your mouth when you cough? She coughed in her makeup artist’s face“. On the same note, another Reddit user, catchup77, wrote: “Shit when she coughed on Mario I almost died! What a fucking rude Kim! Cover your mouth!“

In the end, the swimsuit shoot went well and the star looked great despite her illness. However, The Kardashians fans think Kim would have been better off staying home when she wasn’t feeling well. Especially post-pandemic, many fans agree that Kim promoting work while sick is no longer the way to go in today’s workforce. Alternatively, fans seem to think Kim could have at least covered her mouth properly while coughing.

Sources: Variety, u/thehoneybearqueen/ Reddit, tumorgirl/ Reddit, ayleeb/ Reddit, HarrietOleson1/ Reddit, catchup77/ Reddit

90 Day Fiancé: Jasmine Pineda’s Plastic Surgery Transformation in Photos