Kardashian Fans Slam Kylie Jenner After Former ‘Racist’ Text To Her Sister Kim Reappears

KYLIE Jenner has sparked a backlash after her message to her sister Kim Kardashian, calling her ‘ghetto’, resurfaced online.

Kim, 41, shared a screenshot of her step-siblings’ text on Instagram when the exchange took place in 2015.

The photo – which still lives on Kim’s account – has resurfaced, angering fans with the then-teenager’s choice of words.

Kylie’s text was a birthday message for her older sister, which read: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY I know we get mad sometimes lol but thanks for always supporting me.

“I’m learning a lot from you, whether it’s about fashion or how to go from nice girl to ghetto. I like you.”

The original poster was unhappy with the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s “questionable” note, including their thoughts alongside the screenshot.

“Today, one wonders if Kim K would be as enthusiastic about being associated with the ‘ghetto’ as she struggles to ‘clean up’ her reputation.”

Many critics agreed, slamming the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sibling, with one calling her “shallow.”

Others thought his comments were “racist” and “so infuriating”.

Kylie has previously been accused of blackfishing – which refers to someone pretending to be black or mixed race using hair and makeup.

Journalist Wanna Thompson coined the term and described it as “white public figures, influencers, etc. [who] do everything in their power to appear Black.

BLACK FISHING CLAIMS

In May, the 24-year-old was accused of darkening her complexion in a photo to promote her new makeup line, where she showed off a deep tan and slicked back hair.

Kylie framed her eyes with bold purple eyeshadow and used a purple-brown color on her lips.

The mother-of-two captioned it: “y bronze and mauve palettes drop tomorrow at 9am in brand new, highly pigmented, blendable shades.”

Unlike her older siblings, Kylie does not have Armenian heritage. She is the second daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner.

Kris has English, Irish, Dutch, German and Scottish roots, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

Caitlyn, a former Olympian, has Canadian and Welsh roots and, like Kris, also traces her heritage to England, Ireland, Scotland and Holland.

Kylie’s critics slammed her for her ‘disturbing’ photo and claimed she’s ‘scamming minorities’.

One wrote: “That’s not right…she’s a white girl. It’s black fishing. I might not have known it was Kylie if it wasn’t for that sub. Someone stop him.

Another added: “What kills me is the strategic planning of it all. An art director, a makeup artist, and a photographer all met and deliberately decided, “Okay, we’ll try to make you look biracial/Latina, etc.” with this look. And then the collective agreement!!

A third posted: “She wants to be a non-white woman so badly it’s honestly disturbing.”

Another user commented: “Find another minority to scam.”

PAST GAME

This isn’t the first time Kylie has been accused of blackfishing.

In October, she and her sister Kendall were criticized for showing noticeably darker skin in an Instagram story.

Weeks later, Kylie again sported an olive complexion and a tight black braid while filming herself in the car.

The reality star has shared a more outspoken side of herself since welcoming her second child, a son, in February.

Kylie and her sisters were also recently accused of “extorting financial gain” from black people in a scathing piece from Los Angeles.

The reporter used a quote from Ren Ellis Neyra, an associate professor of African American studies at Wesleyan University.

Ren wrote in the digital magazine Public Books: “The Kardashians are a great example of multiracial white supremacy.

“A business enterprise posing as family, the Kardashians are determined to profit financially from black people and black culture, even as they stigmatize, in particular, black women through their multiracial whiteness project.”

