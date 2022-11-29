Kardashian fans slam Kylie Jenner’s ‘strange’ treatment of Stormi, 4, and her baby as they spot ‘strategic’ details in new photos

KYLIE Jenner has come under fire for her treatment of her daughter Stormi and her baby, which fans have called strange.

The Kardashians star, 25, happily showed off her four-year-old son on camera, but covered her son’s face in a series of new photos.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner was criticized for showing her daughter Stormi, but still covering her baby’s face[/caption]

Instagram/kyliejenner

She hid the 11-month-old’s face in a new post[/caption]

Kylie smiled as Stormi sat on her lap in one image.

In two snaps, she cuddled her 11-month-old son but made sure to keep her face hidden.

Critics slammed the beauty mogul for having different rules for her kids.

One wrote on Reddit: “It’s just weird that she strategically hides her son’s face when Stormi is still shown normally. Like who is it for??

BACK ON HER Kylie goes braless and shows off her back muscles in a sexy low-cut black dress

Another added: “It seems strange to me to treat your children so differently.

“She surely thinks one way is better than the other, they’re too different, so how does she justify treating a child better?”

A third posted: “Unfortunately not trying to be cynical but the fact is Stormi keeps Kylie relevant.

“People definitely like her posts with Stormi more, and her parenting of Stormi deserves a LOT of praise for Kylie.”

Kylie shares her two children with rapper Travis Scott, 31.

She gave birth to their son in February and revealed a month later that they had changed the name of their second child from Wolf to something else.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” Kylie shared on her Instagram Stories.

“We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

She was previously accused of stealing the name of her former friend Tammy Hembrow.

The fitness model’s son – born four years before the TV star’s – is also named Wolf.

Fans shared their theories on what the new name might be, suggesting the nicknames “Butterfly”, “Astro” and “Jacques” – a nod to his father’s birth name.

Instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old made sure fans couldn’t see his face[/caption]

Getty

Kylie often brings Stormi to red carpet events (seen with Travis Scott)[/caption]

instagram

She regularly shares selfies with the four-year-old[/caption]