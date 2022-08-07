Kardashian fans slam Travis Scott for IGNORING Kylie Jenner backstage at concert in video ‘too painful to watch’

TRAVIS Scott has faced backlash after ignoring baby mum Kylie Jenner during a post-show celebration.

The rapper was trolled by fans for his overreaction after his concert on Friday.

Now Travis, 31, has come under fire for the way he treated Kylie, 24, after finishing the show.

The reality star took to her Instagram profile on Saturday night to share several photos and videos from her boyfriend’s performance at the O2 Arena.

The TV personality posted an intimate photo of herself hugging both her baby daddy and their four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie snapped a photo of the three wearing matching shoes and a selfie of her edgy sunglasses.

The mother-of-two stood in the stands with her toddler for a photo, as they raised their arms to dance during the show.

The Hulu star hugged her daughter from the concert seats, showing off Stormi’s London flag tee and huge noise canceling headphones.

But fans were more concerned with one final video in the post, a clip of Travis screaming while shirtless backstage.

The rapper was surrounded by friends who doused him with champagne as he shouted and banged his fist on the door.

The musician screamed and kicked while shaking his head to celebrate his return to concerts after the tragedy at Astroworld last November.

Travis hugged his friends as he ran down the hall to his dressing room, passing right by Kylie without giving her any kind of recognition.

FAN REVIEW

Fans were appalled at his behavior, taking to Reddit to wonder why he didn’t say hello to his longtime girlfriend.

“It gave me secondary embarrassment,” one admitted.

“And Kylie just films to prove she’s there. Hey look, I’m DOING something with baby daddy! Haha, look, I can be part of all the fun! a second troll.

A third agreed: “Haha that!! And it makes it even scarier that he didn’t even stop to look at her. »

“It’s a bit sad actually,” said a fourth.

“Is Kylie filming and he…celebrating right in front of her? a fifth noted.

“She may as well be invisible,” wrote another, while a final one remarked, “I noticed that too. Almost like these genres reveal where the dude goes off with his friends and completely ignores the mother after finding out it’s a boy…”

WILD BEHAVIOR

Along with ignoring Kylie after the show, fans also tore Travis up for kicking the door and shouting nonstop in the post-concert video.

In the clip, NBA superstar James Harden, 32, cheered as Travis beat and kicked a bright blue door after the show.

While grabbing the rapper, the Philadelphia 76ers player shouted, “The biggest in the world! »

In the hallway, the crowd opened their bottles of champagne and doused the hitmaker with liquor.

Travis continued to scream at the top of his voice as he ran across the floor to another room.

Kylie could be heard laughing and clapping in the background.

The behind-the-scenes footage comes from Travis’ first concert since the Astroworld incident in November 2021, where 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured while he was performing.

