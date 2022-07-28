Entertainment

Kardashian Fans Spot ‘Kylie Jenner NEVER Liked’ Jordyn Woods Sign Even During Friendship and It’s All in Her Body Language

The friendship between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods fell apart in 2019 after Tristan Thompson’s ‘party kiss’ scandal.

Body language experts think Kylie might have hated Jordyn long before this spinoff.

In the video, Kylie seems determined to hide Jordyn in plain sight

A TikTok page dedicated to posting entertaining content from celebrities called @FunniestVibesEver has shared a startling video.

In the video, Kylie is seen spending time with Jordan and her former assistant Victoria Villarroel.

The three women nonchalantly dance in front of the camera, which was not unusual for them at the time.

The odd detail fans have noticed is that Kylie seems to insist on keeping Jordyn from being seen – all through the video.

Every time Jordyn moves to the side, Kylie moves in front of her.

When Jordyn returns to the middle, Kylie continues to dance in front of her there too.

The person who posted the clip writes: “Here is the almost complete live video. You can see [Kylie] trying to cover for Jordyn the whole time.

” [Kylie] did not try to cover Victoria, not once.

“Every time Jordyn moved to the side to be seen, Kylie moved to cover her.

” [Kylie] went straight back [in front] as soon as it was Jordyn [in view].”

The TikToker also added a caption saying, “If you say they were joking you must not be able to read body language. »

TikTokers agree Kylie and Jordyn's friendship might not have been the healthiest

Although Kylie does not block her former assistant Victoria, she continues to block Jordyn

Several people in the comments section agree that there was a visible issue between Kylie and Jordyn in this video.

One person wrote: “She wanted to keep Jordyn as ‘Kylie’s friend’ and nothing more. »

“Reminds me of my ex-best friend in college. She wanted me to be her sidekick…or her shadow,” someone else posted.

A third person added: “The hate is real. »

“I’m glad Jordyn left her toxic a** behind. He’s not a friend,” someone else added.

Another Tiktoker wrote, “Jordyn was definitely trying to get camera time…and Kylie hated a** was weird. »

“Kylie is so toxic. That one friend we’ve all had… cringes,” someone else added.

