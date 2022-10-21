Kardashian Fans Spot ‘Proof’ Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy Travis Scott Is Secretly Hanging Out With His Ex In Deleted Video

FANS have shared an incriminating video of Travis Scott hanging out with his ex-girlfriend amid rumors he broke up with Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her musician pal raised split speculation in recent posts.

instagram

Travis Scott’s ex shared a video of himself this week[/caption]

Hulu

Fans think there might be issues in his relationship with Kylie[/caption]

instagram

The couple have been on and off since 2017[/caption]

Now fans think they have proof that there are issues between Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31.

The rapper’s ex, Rojean Kar, 30, took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a short snippet of her “making” a video.

The snap was shared on Reddit before being quickly deleted from social media and fans were able to spot the father-of-two chatting with two other people.

The model captioned her post, “I run obvi,” along with the winking face emoji.

Learn more about Kylie and Travis WHITE RING Kardashian Fans Go Wild As They Spot HUGE Hint Kylie Jenner Is ‘Engaged’

FAN CLEARANCE

Viewers were appalled by the clip which appeared to blatantly feature Travis Scott.

One trolled in the comments section, “TheShadeRoom posted this on IG, and Rojean commented that I didn’t even realize he was there. You need to stop perpetuating this crap lmao. Like a girl, stop the cork.

“Lol, she steered this video to the exact point of including it in it,” a second remarked.

A third said: “If I saw an ex/someone I had a relationship with I would KNOW very well if they were in the room lmaooo she needs to stop lying.”

“She comes out sad anyway because it’s insignificant and you know you’re wrong to flaunt it at all,” complained a fourth.

“She’s obsessed and deranged but he likes it and has no repercussions from Kylie so why not,” a fifth noted.

“It’s crazy. Imagine being proud of that,” one finale added.

Rojean and Travis have been rumored to have an ongoing relationship since 2013.

SINGLE KYLIE?

Earlier this month, Kylie shared an Instagram post in which fans wondered if she and the Astroworld rapper had broken up.

Kylie posed on a bed in a matching black bra and panties with black thigh high boots.

She accessorized with a glass cake plate covered in large green grapes which she seductively ate while looking off camera.

Her perfectly toned body and natural beauty were the focus of the photo shoot.

She captioned the post: “Slay sleep repeat”

Like most Kardashian-Jenner posts, this set of Instagram photos has its own Reddit feed.

One user commented: “She and Travis are no longer together, all these lately thirst traps are screaming ‘look what you lost'”

Another replied: “I don’t understand at all. Two beautiful babies one gorgeous mom… what’s wrong with this guy?

Someone else added: “There was a period where she constantly flaunts it with Travis looking like a housewife.”

Another person said, “Do we think she’s single?! She has a certain post-breakup glow”

This isn’t the first time fans have jumped to conclusions and thought the couple broke up.

Fans have noticed that Kylie’s social media accounts have undergone a major change over the past few months.

Its content went from being family oriented with Kylie showing her little family to all the thirst traps all the time.

YOUNG PARENTS

Kylie and Travis started dating in 2017 after meeting at Coachella, and she gave birth to Stormi ten months later.

The couple welcomed their second child, initially named Wolf, in February this year.

Although he was introduced as Wolf, Kylie changed her son’s name although he is still unknown.

instagram

Rumors have surrounded Rojean and Travis since 2013[/caption]

Getty

He and Kylie share two children[/caption]