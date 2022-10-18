Kardashian Fans Think Family ‘Expelled’ Inner Circle Member After Shocking New Accusations From Kanye West

AN INNER Kardashian member has been shunned due to Kanye West’s recent comments, fans now believe.

In one of his recent Instagram rants, Kanye admitted he has a crush on one of ex Kim and Kylie Jenner’s closest friends.

The 45-year-old rapper has made a confession in a wild new rant about the Kardashian family after Paris Fashion Week.

Posting on Instagram earlier this month, Kanye shared a photo of Kylie, 25, wearing a fluffy pink Balenciaga dress in the French capital.

In the caption, he claimed he was responsible for getting Kylie’s friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 25, Victoria Vilarroel, 30, and Carter Gregory, 28, into the Balenciaga show.

Writing in all caps, Kanye then shockingly revealed: “Yeah the whole world knows I (sic) have a crush on Stas but Victoria is dope too.

“I just think people who are doped shouldn’t be held back by the fear of losing anything.”

He continued cryptically: “As I said [Givenchy Creative Director] Matt Williams, if you lose anything because of my message, I’m here.

“The Calabasas Mafia have a choice.”

Calabasas is the chic neighborhood of Los Angeles where the Kardashian and Kanye families live.

Speculating what this might mean for the future of Kylie and Stassie’s friendship, a Reddit user started a thread and asked, “Will Stassi’s baby be kicked out of the Kardashian Klan?” Regardless of these “allegations” about him and Ye will make things a little weird around the [family].”

Responding to the thread, one user said, “Oh she’s definitely going to be excommunicated.”

Another commented: “Watch this space I guess we’ll know soon if we start seeing Kylie with a new bff.”

Someone else replied, “No, unless the proof happens. Stassi could distance himself.

Another person asked, “How many friends does Kylie have to lose?” in relation to his friendship with Jordyn Woods which fell apart after the Tristan Thompson drama.

Stassie has been known as one of Kylie’s best friends since they were teenagers, and the two even launched a makeup collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics earlier this year.

While in Paris, the besties were pictured in twinning outfits, wearing revealing knit dresses as they headed to the Balmain show together.

STILL FRIENDS?

The two have not been pictured together since then, but Stassie left an enthusiastic comment on one of Kylie’s latest Instagram posts.

Mom-of-two Kylie shared some very sexy photos on her grid last week to celebrate the start of the Halloween season.

Kylie looked amazing in a shiny black mini dress which she wore with matching boots and sunglasses.

Stassie was quick to comment and simply wrote, “dass my girl,” followed by some black heart emojis.

However, Kardashian watchers on Instagram and Reddit had differing opinions on Kylie’s set.

DIVIDED FANS

One person said: “Wow she looks her age for once, fun young and attractive looks good on her.”

Someone else wrote: “Love this whole look. Not even mad at the glasses.

Others weren’t as impressed as one said: “Okay, Kylie, work that big trash bag.”

“It makes the trash bag look chic,” added another.

One reviewer said, “Yuck her outfit is so ugly,” while another wrote, “Damn that bag looks like a trash bag but she kills it.”

Someone else said, “Are you carrying a trash bag?”

