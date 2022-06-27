Kardashian Fans Think Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Broken Up

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may not be together anymore, because The Kardashians fans believe they have found evidence that the two broke up. The couple first confirmed their relationship status in July 2020 and have remained fairly private ever since. Kendall has always prioritized her privacy, especially with her relationships, unlike her sisters. While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker constantly flaunt their love for each other, and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have recently made their romance very public, Kendall rarely talks about her relationship with Devin and keeps it completely aloof. from the reality TV series.

The model brought Devin as a date to Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in Italy in May, and although the paparazzi received numerous photos of the two together, Kendall chose not to post any photos on social media. The model has always kept her love life out of the public eye and has never confirmed any of the important people she has had. Kendall is rumored to have dated Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother and son of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starring Yolanda Hadid. She has also been linked to rapper A$AP Rocky and pop star Harry Styles, but has never confirmed either relationship.

Devin appears to be Kendall’s most serious relationship to date, but according to her fans, the two may not be together anymore. Reddit user fuzina7 shared a series of actions by Devin on social media that they say suggest the two are no longer together. The user stated, “Devin deleted or archived his photo of New Year’s Kendall. Devin didn’t like all the tweets he liked about Kendall. Devin’s brother dumped Kendall on IG.“Fans seem to think all the evidence is there. A fan pointed out that the two were spotted together recently and wondered what could have changed so suddenly to make them end their two-year affair.

Another fan pointed out that Kendall recently posted some things on Instagram about healing that may relate to her relationship. The fan wrote: “Maybe that’s why Kendall posted about journaling and singing bowls to take care of things a few days ago… was she maybe realizing things about her relationship?A few fans were unsure about the rumors as the couple have been liking each other’s social media posts recently, but everyone seemed to agree the evidence was odd and definitely suggested something could be going on between the two. .

Kendall is unlikely to respond to the rumours, whether they are true or not. But if the two start appearing together on social media again, fans will know they’re still going strong. What might have caused Devin to dislike all of those tweets remains a mystery, but if he’s anything like the other Kar-Jenners exes, the rapid change in their status isn’t too surprising. After all, Khloe was sure she and Tristan would reconcile before the heartbreaking paternity scandal quickly changed everything. While momager Kris Jenner would love drama for The KardashiansKendall will likely keep this as another secret to her ultra-private life.

Source: fuzina7/Reddit

