Kardashian fans think Kim shaded her sister Kylie Jenner by ‘copying’ her brand with a new company

KIM Kardashian has been accused of throwing shade at her sister Kylie Jenner and scamming her new venture.

The SKKN mogul teamed up with Beats to design headphones years after his younger brother.

On Tuesday, Kim, 41, launched her latest collaboration – a line of headphones from Beats that she helped design – sharing photos online of herself wearing the devices.

The snaps quickly made their way to Reddit, where users shaded the reality star for a variety of reasons.

Some users noted that Kim wasn’t the first member of her famous family to try headphones, recalling Kylie’s collection with Beats in 2017.

They speculated that the star was subtly shading her younger brother by copying the commercial move.

Photos of Kylie’s collaboration with the brand were shared on Reddit, where fans weighed in.

“These are drugs. Way better than Kim’s or that other dude,” one user wrote.

Another wrote: “Well yeah it’s not like [Kim] never had an original thought in his life…”

“Is she going to stop copying Kylie? Makeup, skincare, swimwear, and now the beats? Why don’t you go find an original idea Kim? I don’t know, a line of hairbrushes or whatever. »

Fans had a lot to say about Kim’s post promoting her headphones.

SLIM-KIM

In the promotional photos, Kim took a sip of what looked like an alcoholic beverage as she stood by a swimming pool.

The Kardashian star wore a brown strapless bikini top, matching bottom and gold sunglasses.

The Instagram post featured two photos, both of which showed her relaxing in the pool, and a video of her sipping her drink.

The mother-of-four’s cleavage was on full display and she almost slipped off her top.

She captioned the post: “My Beats Fit Pro collection with @beatsbydre is our global…”

The reality star also shared photos of the Beats headphones she posted.

Kardashians fans shared the photos on Reddit along with their thoughts on the product.

“This is the first photo I’ve said, ‘Oh she’s skinny,'” one fan wrote.

“His collarbones are out,” said another, who used a bone emoji at the end.

A third added: “She looks really good here, but she is way too skinny. »

While the alleged copycat between Kim and Kylie has taken center stage, other members of the KarJenner family are facing similar accusations.

COPYCAT OF SCOTT

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has been accused of copying Kim’s SKIMS line.

On Instagram, Scott showed off his Talentless Nudes collection, which he described online as: “Universally flattering rich hues, custom-dyed on our buttery fabrics for a minimalist yet luxurious look. »

Scott, 39, announced that shirts, pants, socks and even underwear were available in “Cumin, Nutmeg & Cinnamon” colors.

Several online commenters said these are just fancy words for a color palette of browns, grays and creams – which appear to be Kim’s favorite color for her SKIMS collection.

Followers slammed Scott for impersonating Kim.

“Copying Kim? one fan said, while another echoed, “Does Kim know? »

One person snapped, “Floating over Kim’s ponytails,” while another sarcastically conceded, “Super quirky. »

“You’re not trying to copy Kim,” one reviewer added.

However, it wasn’t just the bland colors that fans were having trouble with.

“Looks like hospital scrubs mixed with a UPS uniform,” one follower posted.

“Let’s bring back the color,” pleaded another.

And one of them shouted, “Tanks look cheap… Do better Scott. »

YEEZY PEASY

The criticism comes as some say Kim herself copied more than her sister.

Earlier this year, the Hulu star was accused of stealing ex-Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, with fans noticing similarities between his new SKIMS Swim line.

Fans wondered why the color palette of Kim’s SKIMS swim line was reminiscent of Kanye’s Yeezy brand.

One commented, “Why does the color palette remind me of Yeezy stuff? Most of the time ? »

A second commented, “It gives Yeezy. »

Rumors have swirled that the reality star and her ex are back together after her recent split from Pete Davidson.

The relationship remains unconfirmed, though fans have noted several alleged hints online.

