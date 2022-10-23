Kardashian fans think Kourtney shaded Khloe in her birthday post for Kim after spotting incriminating details in new photo

KOURTNEY Kardashian may have shaded her younger sister Khloe in her new birthday post for Kim as she shared a handful of throwback photos.

As fans analyzed the rare photos, they believe they spotted an incriminating detail in photos of the Kardashian sisters as toddlers.

Kourtney Kardashian has posted a slew of rare photos of herself, Kim and Khloe as toddlers[/caption]

Although fans weren’t charmed by the warm memories and instead discussed the difference between Khloe and her sisters in the photos.[/caption]

In the blink of an eye, Kourtney Kim and Khloe smiled next to each other in matching plaid dresses with ruffles and bows.

In a second photo, toddler Khloe looked sad on camera as Kim posed with an umbrella.

However, fans weren’t charmed by the warm childhood memories.

Ever since the family shot to fame with the debut of KUWTK, fans have always wondered if Kris Jenner’s late ex Robert Kardashian was really Khloe’s biological father due to physical differences with her older sisters.

Over the years, other topics have surfaced in rumors about Khloe’s paternity, including OJ Simpson, Lionel Richie and Kris’ longtime hairstylist Alex Roldan.

Fans continued to speculate around this rumor and formed their own wild theories that Kourtney intentionally chose this photo to shade Khloe.

As Kardashian enthusiasts took to an online forum to discuss Khloe’s looks, one posted, “I don’t understand how anyone can claim she’s the bio daughter of Rob. It is clearly not his.

A second contributed: “The genetics are wild, but I’m really shocked that there are still people saying she’s Robert’s child.”

Yet a third said: “Different hair color, different hair texture, different eye color, different eye shape, different skin color, different nose, different jawline, different face shape, different adult body shape , different size… I mean come on. ”

A fourth fan speculated, “Kris cheating on their dad and having two (three) different baby daddies really traumatized them. You can see it when they drag Kris to have multiple baby daddies.

“That’s why they insist on all their kids being with the same guy, no matter how shitty that guy is.”

A fifth fan agreed and posted, “They’re trying to make us forget that Kris cheated on Robert.”

MOM-AGER’S MEN

A few of Kris’ various affairs and relationships have been confirmed over the years.

In the late 1980s, it was revealed that Kris was having an affair with footballer Todd Waterman.

A month after Kris’ divorce from Robert was finalized, she began dating Bruce Jenner, who two decades later came out as a transgender woman, transitioned, and took the name Caitlyn.

After Caitlyn and Kris split, the Kardashian monarch began dating Corey Gamble – who she still sees today, despite the pair having an on-and-off relationship.

THE GREATEST KARDASHIAN?

However, fans still think there might be a potential third baby daddy in Kris’ life.

Over the years, fans have continued to speculate on how Khloe’s height dominates Kourtney and Kim.

Khloe is reportedly 5’10”, while Kim is 5’2″ and Kourtney is the shortest at 5’1″.

However, Kendall and Kylie — their half-sisters Kris had with Caitlyn — are 5’10” and 5’6″ respectively.

Kris herself is 5’6″ tall.

FEUD SISTER

The Hulu star exposed the truth about his rivalry with Kim and Khloe during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Podcast host Amanda Hirsch has mentioned Kourtney’s once-close bond with Khloe.

She recalled the close relationship between the Poosh founder and younger Kardashian sister and how Kim was the “outsider” of the group.

Although that dynamic appears to have changed, Khloe and Kim are growing closer and Kourtney is drifting apart from the couple.

The Poosh founder speculated that her sisters’ new closeness could be because they are both welcoming children at the same time.

Kim’s third child, four-year-old Chicago, was born in January 2018 via surrogate, while Khloe gave birth to her first child, True, in April of that year.

The siblings also share similar motherhood journeys as Khloe followed in Kim’s footsteps and went the surrogacy route to have her second child, a son, who was born in August.

“I just felt like they really bonded — like they were going through the same things,” Kourtney shared of her sisters’ relationship.

The TV star went on to reveal what separates her from her siblings, saying they “colluded” against her over her different career goals.

“And then I felt like that was when I was unhappy with the show, especially because of their association.”

“Pretty much everything Khloe and I did to Kim, and they kind of gave it back to me,” Kourtney explained.

The Lemme founder shared that she also started therapy at the time, so she felt “sensitive” to her sisters’ comments.

Although Kourtney and Khloe aren’t as close as they used to be, the star assured listeners that their relationship is “good” now.

Although Khloe apparently clapped back with a cryptic message shared on her Instagram Stories.

The reality star took to the platform to post a note on a white background, reading: ‘Speak positive words in your life every morning. See big. Think about healing. Think success. Think of peace. Think of happiness. Consider the growth mindset. Always start the day with positive energy.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

For years, rumors have swirled that Robert Kardashian isn’t Khloe’s real dad[/caption]

Getty

Fans continued to discuss this theory when talking about Khloe’s height and other genetic differences with her sisters.[/caption]