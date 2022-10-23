Kardashian fans think Kylie Jenner dropped the hint that she named her son after her ex-boyfriend before deleting the evidence

KYLIE Jenner may have dropped a hint that she named her newborn son after her ex-boyfriend Tyga – and fans believe she suppressed the evidence.

As it’s been over eight months since Kylie’s son was born, fans are getting restless as the Kardashian star has yet to reveal her child’s name.

Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Might Name Her Newborn Baby After An Old Flame

After hiding the baby's name for over eight months, fans decided to take matters into their own hands

A few TikTok users across the internet have been banned together out of frustration with Kylie, 25, who continues to hide her son’s name.

TikTok creators decided to start referring to Kylie’s son as Tyga, 32, her rapper ex before she started dating her baby daddy Travis Scott, 31.

Apparently, fans took to Kylie’s Instagram to leave comments referring to her son as Tyga and she was quick to disable comments on some posts and limit others.

Fans took to an online forum to discuss whether Kylie’s attacking move was a potential clue that the baby’s name could be Tyga.

A fan started the topic of conversation by saying, “Apparently Kylie turned off her comments on Instagram because people were saying baby Tyga…”

Although a second fan was keen to clarify: “Kylie has not disabled her Instagram comments. You must follow her to be able to comment on her posts.

“If you don’t follow her, you can’t comment on her posts.”

However, other fans were simply above the drama.

One commented: “Why do people feel they have to know?”

Another fan slammed, “Relax everyone. It’s a baby name.

NAME GAME

Kylie has remained tight-lipped about the little one’s identity, only posting pictures of her feet and hands on social media.

She and Travis are yet to reveal the youngster’s name after dropping their top pick, Wolf.

The name change came after Kylie’s ex-best friend Tammy Hembrow pointed out that her six-year-old son shared the same name.

However, Kylie claimed the Wolf name “didn’t fit her”.

Fans shared their theories on what the new name might be, suggesting names like ‘Butterfly’, ‘Astro’ and ‘Jacques’ – the latest nod to Travis’ birth name.

Rumors also swirled that Kylie would leak her son’s name on the second season of her family’s reality show.

BIG REVELATION?

Kylie kept posting photos of her newborn on social media a secret and only teased fans with pictures of her feet and hands.

More recently, Kylie posted a series of photos to her Instagram captioned “Home” with several butterfly emojis and two featured her baby boy.

The first snap shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum relaxing by the pool in a black two-piece bikini with her boy’s chubby legs visible.

In the post’s second Instagram photo, he and his older sister appeared to have matching Cactus Jack Nike Air Max sneakers (designed by Kylie’s man), standing together as the camera zoomed in on their cute kicks.

Fans were loving a closer look at her recent addition and were more than willing to believe her baby’s name was “Home.”

‘WELCOME TO THE HOUSE’

One of its 371 million subscribers guessed: “You named it HOME!”

A second posted: “Homie, baby.”

A third agreed and the comment garnered over 1,000 likes: “So I guess baby’s name is Home.”

Yet a fourth fan was still unconvinced and begged, “What’s that baby’s name, Kylie, that’s enough!”

Although a fifth agreed with the others and responded to the request: “Home”.

Apparently Kylie deleted all the evidence before anything was confirmed

Kylie only shared photos of the baby's hands and feet on social media and did not reveal her face