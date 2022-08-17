Kardashian Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has Finally Revealed Her Baby’s Name After Spotting A Tell-Tale ‘Clue’ In New Video

KYLIE Jenner fans think she’s finally revealed her baby’s name in a new video with the tot.

The reality star, 24, posted a clip of herself walking with the six-month-old tucked to her chest in a baby harness earlier this week.

Kylie shared the snap to her Instagram Stories with the caption “Morning” and a blue butterfly emoji.

Fans shared a theory on Reddit that her baby might be named Butterfly, with one writing, “Is her name going to be Butterfly Effect Webster. »

Another user pointed out that Butterfly Effect is a song from baby daddy Travis Scott’s album Astroworld.

It was also speculated that Kylie wanted to name their daughter Stormi Mariposa – which means butterfly in Spanish.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on February 2. They also share a four-year-old daughter, Stormi.

In March, the Kardashian star revealed that they had changed the name of their second child from Wolf to something else.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” Kylie shared on her Instagram Stories.

“We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. »

NAME DRAMA

The decision to change their son’s nickname comes amid the drama surrounding the name.

Kylie has previously been accused of stealing the name of her former friend Tammy Hembrow.

The fitness model’s son – born four years before the TV star’s – is also named Wolf.

Fans have been speculating since the bombshell news about what Kylie’s son’s new nickname might be.

CLUES?

They previously thought she dropped a hint by showing eye colors in a palette from her makeup collaboration with her sister Kendall.

A fan noticed that one of the shades was called “Ky and Kenny” and wondered if “Kenny” might be the new name in tribute to his older brother, 26.

“Maybe Kylie will name ‘Wolf’ Kenny after her sister? She has a Kenny shade for her makeup,” the user wrote on Reddit.

Other fans have speculated that his son’s new name could be Jacques – in a nod to Travis’ real name, Jacques Bermon Webster II.

