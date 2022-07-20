Kardashian Fans Think Kylie Jenner Looks JUST Like Teen Mom Star Before Plastic Surgery Makeover

KYLIE Jenner has fans convinced she looked like a Teen Mom star before she had plastic surgery.

The 24-year-old’s appearance has changed since she made her reality TV debut as a pre-teen.

Fans remembered Kylie’s younger years when they compared her natural looks to former Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Lexi Tatum.

The connection was first made by a social media user who posted photos of the reality stars in an online thread.

They captioned the post: “Lexi and Kylie before surgery look almost identical.”

The first photo was of Kylie, a high school girl, sporting her long natural brunette locks, noticeably thinner lips and less makeup.

A second photo was a snapshot of Lexi from the show, also wearing brunette hair done in a half updo and minimal makeup.

The comments section was flooded with fans explaining the TV stars’ similar looks.

“I think her Twitter bio at one point was like ‘yes, I know I look like Kylie,’ so clearly she often gets that. I always thought she looked like one of the girl dance moms too,” one person remarked.

“I always thought that while watching the show,” agreed a second.

However, others weren’t sold on the supposed likeness.

“Sorry, other than the black hair, I don’t see it,” wrote one fan.

” I do not see it. I think Lexie has a lot more “edgy” functionality. Totally different eye/face shape. The only thing that looks a bit alike is skin color and hair color,” another added.

Lexi, 22, appeared on the MTV series in 2018 but was reportedly dropped after one season.

Kylie continued her reality TV career after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended, starring in a new Hulu series, The Kardashians, with her family.

PLASTIC SURGERY

Although the mother-of-two denied going under the knife, fans weren’t convinced she was telling the truth.

She started showing visibly fuller lips in 2014 when she was just 16, sparking speculation that she had improved them cosmetically.

Amid media speculation, Kylie initially denied having injections, crediting carefully applied lip liner with accentuating her pout.

But in May 2015, however, the TV personality came clean and admitted to getting charges.

COME CLEAN

In 2017, during an episode of Life of Kylie, the makeup mogul opened up about her decision to have the procedure and said, “I was 15 and I wasn’t sure about my lips… I [had] really small lips.

“It was like one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’

She continued: “Just when a guy you like said that, I don’t know, it really affected me – I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

Kylie is currently dating rapper Travis Scott, 31, the father of her two children: Stormi, four, and a 5-month-old son.

