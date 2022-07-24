Kardashian fans think they know what Kylie Jenner named her baby boy as star drops ‘hint’ in new TikTok

KARDASHIAN fans think they REALLY know what Kylie Jenner named her baby boy.

They spotted a “clue” in a new TikTok video where she was walking with him in a garden.

Kylie, 24, welcomed her second child – formerly named Wolf – in February with rapper Travis Scott.

They publicly retracted their baby boy’s original name because he “didn’t look like him,” as she wrote on Instagram in March.

Since then, the couple have remained silent about the baby’s new name.

But the Kardashians star posted a new TikTok on Saturday, July 23, which fans said wasn’t just a backyard variety update.

She adorably walked her five-month-old through a vegetable patch and put the quiet TikTok to ambient music.

Fans have yet to see the baby’s face, so any video of him is exciting.

Her boy was strapped into a forward-facing carrier as Kylie strolled.

She displayed different grown vegetables, including tomatoes and eggs, but only showed one label for each item.

The only sign included read “Sage”.

In the comments, feverish fans thought she was softly tossing around the phonetically similar new name for Stormi’s 4-year-old younger brother.

‘OK, THAT’S IT’

“New Name Sage!? we wrote.

“Sage is pretty common for a boy’s name,” another commented.

“I wonder if it’s called Sage since that’s the only label we’ve seen,” wrote a third.

“I’m just waiting for all the comments saying his name is Sage” ripped a fourth.

NAME GAME

Indeed, fans have been devilishly finding clues to Kylie’s new name for her boy wherever they can.

In June, Kylie posted a video and in the background, and easels were set up for crafts and cards next to a table of glasses.

On the easel was a drawing that some fans believe was made by Kylie and Travis’ daughter Stormi.

She drew two stick figures: one was labeled “Dad” and the second “Jacob”.

A fan zoomed in on the image and shared on Twitter: “So apparently Kylie’s son’s name is Jacob. »

But this has never been confirmed and, admittedly, it seems like a “howl” away from Wolf.

Even earlier, fans thought Kylie revealed the name in an Instagram post in Portofino, Italy at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding.

The post included Kylie and Stormi holding a doll as they both dressed up for the day’s celebrations.

The caption read: “Just me, storm and coconut traveling the world together. »

Kylie’s half-sister Khloe Kardashian responded to the post, pointing out the telling detail.

“I love you three,” she wrote, adding a separate comment: “Coconut is so cute. »

Fans were more than willing to conclude that “Coconut” is the newborn’s name.

Meanwhile, an Instagram account that’s rumored — though totally unproven — to be run by Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick, has a theory.

This page has persisted that his name is the knight Jacques Webster.

Kylie’s newborn took his middle name from his dad and it’s Jacques – that part of his name hasn’t been retracted.

Travis’ legal name is Jacques Berman Webster II.

I LOVE THIS LOOK

The 24-year-old proudly showed off her stretch marks and opened up about her postpartum life even though she didn’t share the new name.

The TV star recently posted a video in which she rubbed baby lotion on her baby’s legs and feet.

It was a clip that some fans weren’t happy with because of Kylie’s long fingernails, but she was widely praised for showing off her “stretch marks and extra weight”.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was hailed for “normalizing normal bodies” when she shared a photo of her belly with her baby’s feet resting on it in March.

Kylie posted the shot of the bottom of her baby’s feet on her belly, taking the shot from above.

Her fans flocked to a Kardashian Reddit thread to congratulate her for sharing the reality of being a mom – although many clearly wanted more content and conclusions.

One wrote: “As a mom, I love the rawness of this photo. The stretched skin, the postpartum belly, the little extra weight. I love that. »

Another added: “I love that she posted this. Normalize normal bodies. »

“For women who have such big platforms, this is the type of content we need from them! I like it so much ! a third posted.

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS

Recently, the mum-of-two also showed off her curves in a figure-hugging dress for a rare never-before-seen video.

In the TikTok clips, Kylie showed off her amazing body in a white dress with a tapered bra-like neckline.

She set the video to the voiceover of a man asking, “What sets you apart from the competition?” What makes you special? »

Kylie then lip-synced, “What competition? »

Kylie announced the arrival of her newborn on ‘2.2.22’ with over 20 million likes on Instagram.

Her man with whom she shares her two children has caused a huge controversy for the tragedies of Astroworld in 2022.

