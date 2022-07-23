Kardashian Fans Worried About Kylie Jenner’s Son After Baby ‘Missed’ During Family Outing With Travis and Daughter Stormi

KARDASHIAN fans are now worried about Kylie Jenner’s son after he was nowhere to be found during the star’s outing with Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi.

The Hulu star has yet to reveal what her youngest child looks like or even reveal her name.

Kylie took to TikTok to post a new video featuring her, four-year-old Travis and Stormi walking down the hallway of what appears to be a luxury hotel.

In the clip, the family walks together while another photo shows Kylie holding her daughter’s hand.

Later, a huge breakfast including pancakes, bacon, sausages, fruit and more appears on the screen.

However, some fans have wondered where the star’s little one has been during all this family time, as one said: “Does the second baby still exist? »

Another said: “Am I the only one wondering where Kylie’s son is? as a third chimed in, “Where’s the little boy?” He also deserves some love. »

“Where’s the other baby,” one person replied, and another wrote, “Hasn’t she had a second child? »

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed her second child in February, but fans haven’t seen much of him.

The 24-year-old shared a few snaps of her son with his face off camera, including one where the star showed off his stretch marks.

The TV star also posted a video recently in which she rubbed baby lotion on the five-month-old’s legs and feet – a clip that fans weren’t happy with due to the long fingernails Kylie.

“She’s going to tear it down with those nails!” one person reacted while another added, “God, I wouldn’t change a diaper with this.” »

A third commented: ‘It’s such a pet peeve for me to see those sharp fingernails on mums handling babies. »

THE NAME OF THE GAME

While fans have had rare looks at the baby, Kylie has yet to announce the child’s name after revealing that she has changed her nickname.

The beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram story, “For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf.

“We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. »

The name change came after Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tammy Hembrow subtly called out the star’s choice of name in an Instagram post where she posed with her eldest.

The Australian model wrapped an arm around her six-year-old son Wolf as the two looked into each other’s eyes, smiling.

She simply captioned the photo with a nod to her oldest child’s name: “My wolf.”

At the time, fans thought her caption might have been a dig at the reality star choosing the same name for her second child.

“I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who made a quick connection and came to Tammy’s page,” one person wrote.

KYLIE DROPS JAWS

Although not much is known about Kylie’s young child, she has continued to flaunt her post-baby body.

Recently, the mum-of-two showed off her curves in a figure-hugging dress for a rare never-before-seen video.

In the TikTok clips, Kylie showed off her amazing body in a white dress with a tapered bra-like neckline.

Kylie then gathered her sisters Kim and Khloe for a bathroom selfie, filming them all preening in the mirror.

She set the video to the voiceover of a man asking, “What sets you apart from the competition?” What makes you special? »

Kylie then lip-synced, “What competition? »

