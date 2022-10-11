Entertainment

Kardashian fans worry about Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 10, as they spot something ‘unpleasant’ about her preteen years in a new selfie

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 3 2 minutes read

KOURTNEY Kardashian fans have shared their concern for her daughter Penelope after the pre-teen posed for a new selfie.

The Kardashians star, 43, posted a candid photo with her middle child, 10, to her Instagram Stories on Monday night.

Kourtney Kardashian fans thought her daughter Penelope, 10, looked ‘off’ in this selfie because of the filter Kourtney put on it
instagram
Kardashian fans worry about Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 10, as they spot something "unpleasant" about preteen in a new selfie
Hulu

The 43-year-old was criticized for editing the photo[/caption]

Kourtney wore an oversized black T-shirt and headband with red devil horns, while Penelope looked cozy in a white and red T-shirt.

The mother-of-three captioned the candid snap: “the hashtag is just creepy.”

While Kourtney was clearly pleased with the photo, her detractors were taken aback by her apparent use of an Instagram filter.

One of them asked on Reddit: “Why doesn’t Penelope look like her? Something about the image off but I don’t know what.

Learn more about Kourtney

Kardashian fans worry about Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 10, as they spot something "unpleasant" about preteen in a new selfie

TRUTH HURTS

Kourtney reveals the truth behind the feud with Kim and Khloe

Another posted: “I really don’t understand why she is putting filters on these photos, it looks weird!”

Kourtney has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign – with her ex Scott Disick.

Last week, the Poosh founder split fans after revealing she was still sleeping with Penelope.

She revealed that Penelope had “almost” slept in her bed “every day since she was born”.

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born and almost always has,” Kourtney said on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“Unless she has a friend to sleep over or lets me sleep over at Travis’s [husband Travis Barker] or at Aunt Coco’s [Khloe Kardashian] or at Aunt Kiki’s [Kim Kardashian]. But other than that, we’re so close.

bed buddies

Amanda praised Kourtney for being a “totally” mother who “doesn’t follow any of the rules that [she’s] Assumed”.

Kourtney agreed and pointed out how much she looks like her “mini-me” Penelope.

Listeners expressed their differing opinions on Kourtney’s parenthood on Reddit.

One wrote: “I’ll be honest, I think it’s a little weird. As well when the child is 5 years old, but 10 ???

Another wrote: “These poor children have no privacy. Imagine you are ten years old and the whole world, including all your friends, sees it. Any 10 year old I know would be mortified.

OPENING

Others praised Kourtney for being open about their sleeping habits.

One fan wrote, “There is nothing wrong with P sleeping in his mommy’s bed. Children need that extra love, hugs, and security. Especially tweens in today’s world. She won’t sleep in there forever.

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently faced some backlash about parenting her son Mason.

She revealed that she has a strict policy regarding junk food and her children’s diets and has banned Mason from eating fries.

The Poosh founder recalled a time when her eldest wanted fries from McDonald’s, but she refused.

Learn about the American sun

Kardashian fans worry about Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 10, as they spot something "unpleasant" about preteen in a new selfie

SKINNY KIMMY

Kim Kardashian shows off her shrunken bum in jumpsuit after raising concerns

Following the backlash, Kourtney explained on Instagram, “We love and eat a lot of fries, but we try to avoid fast food fries!”

Kourtney went on to list the ingredients for the fries, which include “potatoes, vegetable oil, hydrogenated soybean oil, and natural beef flavor.”

Kardashian fans worry about Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 10, as they spot something "unpleasant" about preteen in a new selfie
instagram

Penelope seen with her brother Reign, seven, earlier this month[/caption]

Kardashian fans worry about Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 10, as they spot something "unpleasant" about preteen in a new selfie
Social Media – Refer to Source

Kourtney admitted she was still sleeping with Penelope[/caption]

Kardashian fans worry about Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 10, as they spot something "unpleasant" about preteen in a new selfie
Getty

The Kardashian star is married to Travis Barker[/caption]

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 3 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez dares the red tight dress and thigh high boots

54 seconds ago

Eva Green in the trailer for ‘Nocebo’ that she will present at the Sitges Film Festival

9 mins ago

Korea: She spends nearly 40 million to look like her idol, Kim Kardashian (image)

12 mins ago

Patrick Dempsey tearfully confessed what his time on set with Ellen Pompeo was like

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button