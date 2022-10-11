Kardashian fans worry about Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 10, as they spot something ‘unpleasant’ about her preteen years in a new selfie

KOURTNEY Kardashian fans have shared their concern for her daughter Penelope after the pre-teen posed for a new selfie.

The Kardashians star, 43, posted a candid photo with her middle child, 10, to her Instagram Stories on Monday night.

Kourtney wore an oversized black T-shirt and headband with red devil horns, while Penelope looked cozy in a white and red T-shirt.

The mother-of-three captioned the candid snap: “the hashtag is just creepy.”

While Kourtney was clearly pleased with the photo, her detractors were taken aback by her apparent use of an Instagram filter.

One of them asked on Reddit: “Why doesn’t Penelope look like her? Something about the image off but I don’t know what.

Another posted: “I really don’t understand why she is putting filters on these photos, it looks weird!”

Kourtney has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign – with her ex Scott Disick.

Last week, the Poosh founder split fans after revealing she was still sleeping with Penelope.

She revealed that Penelope had “almost” slept in her bed “every day since she was born”.

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born and almost always has,” Kourtney said on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“Unless she has a friend to sleep over or lets me sleep over at Travis’s [husband Travis Barker] or at Aunt Coco’s [Khloe Kardashian] or at Aunt Kiki’s [Kim Kardashian]. But other than that, we’re so close.

Amanda praised Kourtney for being a “totally” mother who “doesn’t follow any of the rules that [she’s] Assumed”.

Kourtney agreed and pointed out how much she looks like her “mini-me” Penelope.

Listeners expressed their differing opinions on Kourtney’s parenthood on Reddit.

One wrote: “I’ll be honest, I think it’s a little weird. As well when the child is 5 years old, but 10 ???

Another wrote: “These poor children have no privacy. Imagine you are ten years old and the whole world, including all your friends, sees it. Any 10 year old I know would be mortified.

Others praised Kourtney for being open about their sleeping habits.

One fan wrote, “There is nothing wrong with P sleeping in his mommy’s bed. Children need that extra love, hugs, and security. Especially tweens in today’s world. She won’t sleep in there forever.

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently faced some backlash about parenting her son Mason.

She revealed that she has a strict policy regarding junk food and her children’s diets and has banned Mason from eating fries.

The Poosh founder recalled a time when her eldest wanted fries from McDonald’s, but she refused.

Following the backlash, Kourtney explained on Instagram, “We love and eat a lot of fries, but we try to avoid fast food fries!”

Kourtney went on to list the ingredients for the fries, which include “potatoes, vegetable oil, hydrogenated soybean oil, and natural beef flavor.”

