Kardashian farewell, Kim announces the end of the series, but a new streaming project is coming

The tv loses (at the moment) its most famous Venus callipigia, Kim Kardashian, and with her the court of family members and relatives decidedly over the top. Today (January 11, 2021) the curtain has fallen on “KUWTK/Keep up with the Kardashian” (in Italy “Keeping up with the Kardashians”), the reality show about the family of “famous for being famous”, an adventure that began in the dark fifteen years ago, when few would have bet a penny, and continued for twenty seasons creating personal fortunes for the members of the group and those who crossed them.

Kim herself announced the farewell, made official in September 2020 with a video on Instagram: “We are toasting with the team in my garden, we have just finished shooting … Forever. We’re done. We will not film anymore. Doesn’t that sound crazy?” – Don’t worry the fans: there is already a multi-year contract at stake with the HULU streaming platform.

Difficult to summarize fifteen years of this Beautiful of “local” upper class American apparently without particular excellence. If not the father Robert Kardashian, entrepreneur and lawyer, famous for being a friend and defending O.J. Simpson, former football star, then actor, then accused of the murder of his ex-wife. It is he, who died prematurely, the father of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Robert Jr.. Then the second husband of his mother Kris, Bruce Jenner, Olympic decathlete who, before the gender transition – today is Caitlyn Jenner became father of father of Kendall (top model) and Kylie Jenner (millionaire with her own line of cosmetics). Of the Kardashian sisters the most famous is certainly Kim who among the various merits has that of having cleared certain customs containment sheaths that not even grandmothers … and that he is holding the bench with the end of the marriage with the rapper (in a nervous breakdown) Kanye West.