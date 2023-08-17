Kardashian has made peace with her most troubled ex

Blac Chyna Credit: Bang Showbiz

Blac Chyna has spent the past year making changes to her personal life and physical appearance to become Angela White again and shed the public image she created when she began modeling in the hip-hop scene. One of the most significant changes he has made affects the parents of his two children.

“I guess time heals everything, and people change, and circumstances change, and you get to see the situation as it is, and the important thing here is the dream. I also can’t forget and I have to educate her with Michael (real name of rapper Tyga). So as long as my kids are fine and happy on both sides, that’s all that matters to me as a mom, ‘” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Not many people remember it because the romances, infidelities and breakups within the Kardashian-Jenner family are hard to follow, but at one point, Kylie Jenner and her older half-brother Rob Kardashian found themselves involved in a strange love quadrangle. . , While she was still romantically linked to rapper Tyga, she had a completely unexpected rendezvous with Blac Chyna, the ex-partner of Kylie’s boyfriend and the mother of her only child, a boy named King.

The four of them decide to face the situation like adults and at first everything seems to be going well. Kylie also offered one of her mansions for Rob to live with his then-girlfriend, who eventually had a daughter named Dream. However, peace lasted as long as there was happiness in the Rob and Chyna household.

Shortly after their separation, Chyna began a protracted legal battle against her former in-laws. She filed a $40 million civil lawsuit against Kylie, her mother Kris Jenner, and her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, alleging they harmed her professional career and failed to renew the reality show she filmed with Rob. advocated.

Luckily, that’s all in the past and now Chyna is happy that Dream gets to spend as much time with the Kardashian-Jenners as she can. In fact, it doesn’t even matter to her that Khloe Kardashian proudly claims that she’s like a second mom to Dream and that the girl has formed a very special bond with her daughter, little True.

“You have to keep in mind that they’re very close, you know? Rob and Khloe. So, of course, Dream is going to be like that with her cousin True,” Chyna reasoned.