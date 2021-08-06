Kardashian House you can visit with Airbnb

That then, in the end, who managed to really keep up with the Kardashian in the last 20 years? Between gossip from the tabloids around the world, legal battles to the death, epochal and personal changes, destroyed and rising careers, last-minute news (on Instagram, of course), one of the most spied famous families of all time kept us busy every other day as well in the decoding of everything that happened in their lives, from New York to Miami Beach. Today the family from which they come Kylie and Kendall Jenner, for the youngest, Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, for those born between the 80s and 90s, has decided to open a new chapter in the history of gossip. And, for the first time, we can be active protagonists. What? Airbnb he managed to sneak into the intricacies of Kardashian house to convince Kris Jenner &company to let us visit the extended family villa in Christmas version.

Courtesy Airbnb

Bookable exclusively on the Airbnb platform dedicated to Online Experiences, starting from Wednesday, December 9, 2020 (if you are Kardashian addicted, hurry up, only 10 people will be able to participate), the experience Christmas 2020 at the Kardashian home with Airbnb, is a virtual tour in the company of “Kris-mas queen” Kris Jenner. People from all over the world will be able to virtually land in one of the most famous houses of recent years and, together with the hostess and the famous star designer Jeff Leatham, prepare Christmas decorations. Kirs will share tips and ideas for Christmas styling, from the most whimsical details to discreet and elegant elements, in true Kardashian-style. P.S. For those who are unable to participate in the experience, the livestream will also be available on airbnb’s Youtube channel starting from December 15th at 8 pm.

Courtesy Airbnb

