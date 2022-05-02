Kardashian-Jenner family fashions over the years

It’s hard to imagine fashion’s biggest night without reality TV’s most famous family, but there was a time when the Kardashian-Jenners couldn’t be invited to the Met Gala.

« Year 1 – 2013 Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy,” the Skims founder wrote via Twitter in May 2019 while reflecting on her ensembles over the years. “I was Kanye‘s over one and so nervous! I didn’t know anyone and I’m sure no one wanted me lol. Kardashian, who was pregnant with daughter North at the time, inadvertently wore the most memorable look of the night. “I came home and cried after the insecurity, but this is one of my favorite looks,” she added, referring to memes created about her floral dress and his matching gloves.

Kardashian quickly became a staple of the Met Gala red carpet, and her designer ensembles continued to surprise and inspire memes. In September 2021, the KKW Beauty founder arrived in an all-black Balenciaga gown, complete with a long train, waist ponytail and face mask. “I fought against that”, keeping up with the Kardashians alum said vogue in February 2022, explaining that she had to be convinced to wear the futuristic version of a t-shirt. “I was like, ‘I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face? »

She continued: “[Balenciaga creative director] Demna and the team were like, “It’s a costume gala. this is not one vanity lounge party where everyone is beautiful. There is a theme and you have to wear the mask. It’s the look.

the Selfish The author isn’t the only member of his family to turn heads at the Met Gala. In May 2017, Kendall Jenner arrived at the event—the theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of In-between—in a barely there La Perla dress. “It’s quite sexual but it’s cool, and I always like something that’s a little controversial,” she said. Seduce about the dress that reveals the buttocks.

Although several Kardashian-Jenner family members have attended the fundraiser over the years, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have never climbed the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art during the gala. In 2019, some began to speculate that the Good American co-founder had been blacklisted from the event, which Khloé denied two years later.

“Khloé, now that you are online, please say if the Met Gala rumors are true,” a fan asked via Twitter in September 2021. “Absolutely NOT true,” the Kourtney and Khloé take on Miami alum replied

