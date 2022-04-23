Kardashian lawsuit: Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill her daughter Kylie Jenner – Up News Info

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kris Jenner was called to the stand on Thursday to give evidence in the trial stemming from Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against her daughters – and she dropped a bombshell that took many people in court a minute.

Donning a spring blue suit and low-top Jordan sneakers – a collaboration with Travis Scott – the Kardashian-Jenner momager told the jury that she heard from her daughter Kylie Jenner – who was not present in court – that Chyna had been physically violent with rapper Tyga, her former fiancé, and that he even had a stab wound to the arm to prove it.

From the moment she took to the court in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jenner, 66, seemed uncertain about the litigation in which she was testifying, as Chyna’s lawyer’s series of questions sounded a little confusing even to the followers of the years-long libel saga that Chyna originally filed in 2017.

“What litigation is this about,” Jenner asked attorney Lynne Ciani when she referred Jenner to a specific exhibit. “Is this about Tyga?” I took many statements.

Jenner was asked about an earlier deposition given in 2019, in which she spoke about Chyna’s alleged threats and told the court she stood by her original response to the question that Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner.

“I think that’s what Kylie and Tyga told me,” Jenner said.

Asked by Ciani – who sometimes incorrectly said that Chyna “tried to kill Kylie” – how many times Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, threatened her youngest daughter, Jenner doubled down: “You should ask Kylie.

“Kylie was dating Tyga, I think that’s where the aggression comes from,” Jenner said. “I have heard many times about the domestic abuse suffered by Chyna and Tyga. »

Jenner then told the jury that she never contacted the police about the threats, saying, “We kept this internal between the family. »

Ciani also questioned Jenner’s reasoning for testifying during the 2019 deposition that Chyna threatened to kill Kylie, but she allowed Chyna to date her son, Rob Kardashian.

Jenner said she “didn’t have much of a reaction” upon hearing that Rob and Chyna had started dating and added that it was also Rob who called her to let Jenner know the couple were engaged.

“There were all kinds of things going on,” she said. “There was just a lot of drama, which I’m used to in my family. »

Jenner also opened up about how quickly Rob and Chyna got engaged and told the cohort that she “didn’t know where their relationship was going.”

“It was pretty short before they got engaged,” Jenner said, describing their relationship as “tumultuous.”

She testified that she intended to intervene in an argument between Rob and Chyna in which Chyna claimed that she jokingly wrapped an iPhone cord around Rob’s neck ‘not to strangle him but to “get her attention” while he was playing video games but Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, suggested he go instead.

“I said I was going there, and Corey said, ‘No, you’re not going, I’m going,'” Jenner said.

“As a mother, I just wanted my son to be happy,” Jenner said. “I just wanted a win for them. They were trying to work on themselves. I thought their relationship had gone to another level. I was all for it and was glad they were happy. »

“I have 11 grandchildren,” Jenner said on the stand. “It’s something I will never forget. »

In the $100 million lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, 33-year-old Chyna alleges that the Kardashian family conspired against her to get the TV show ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled, and that the move significantly hampered his ability to earn income in any other way that would naturally come as an extension of his series fame and social media influence.

Rob and Chyna share a daughter, Dream Kardashian, and Chyna has also claimed that a separate revenge porn incident — for which this trial is set to begin in May — has all but put an end to her viability as a product showwoman.

Chyna also claimed in court Thursday that she was removed from her contract with Fashion Nova after Michael G. Rhodes subpoenaed them for information during the discovery phase of the trial.

Meanwhile, Rob, 35, has accused Chyna of drug and alcohol abuse, in addition to cheating allegations he made against his ex-fiancée in July 2017 during a social media blitz. which included graphic photos of Chyna and expletive-laden remarks about her.

Earlier today, Chyna broke down in tears on the stand when she saw the photos.

Rhodes led the former ‘Rob & Chyna’ star through his motion for a restraining order against Rob in 2017.

Ciani was quick to object to the nude photos being admitted as evidence as she claimed that she and Rhodes had agreed that they would not be part of this case, since Chyna has a separate revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé from May.

Ciani fumed that Rhodes was in “breach of our agreements and that’s outrageous!” she shouted at the judge, Gregory W. Alarcon.

Rhodes then tried to argue that the reality TV star used the leaked photos to gain publicity. After filing for a restraining order, Chyna held a press conference outside the courthouse and the next day she had an interview with “Good Morning America.”

“My photos have been broadcast all over the world. Rob posted pictures of me on the internet,” Chyna replied, before breaking down in tears on the stand.

“I’m supposed to let Rob do this and just take it, aren’t I?” »

Once Chyna started crying, she asked for a quick break, which she was granted.

When Rhodes asked why Chyna went on “GMA” if she wasn’t looking for publicity, she replied, “I wanted everyone to hear my side of the story. »

Jenner also described her relationship with Chyna at the time as “good” and testified in court that she wanted to act as a mentor for Chyna.

“I really wanted Chyna to grow up and be the best version of herself,” Jenner said of her granddaughter’s mother.

Jenner insisted that after Dream was born, Chyna was “pretty happy with the baby” but seemed to corroborate Rob’s account that Chyna started abusing alcohol.

“I think she started drinking, but I hear that from Rob,” Jenner said.

Due to the show’s cancellation, which Chyna says was due in part to the negative publicity of her spiraling with Rob, Ciani argued that Chyna had lost the potential to earn millions from appearances. and social media posts.

But during his continued cross-examination of Chyna, Rhodes didn’t take the bait and retorted that the media was already portraying Chyna as “someone who fights.”

Rhodes then dug up a number of other media reports that had gone through the time period in question that featured Chyna’s name in the headlines to establish that there are reasons other than the Kardashians that might point to why the brand of Chyna could be harmed by negative effects. advertisement.

“Do you agree that this is the type of media coverage that could harm your brand,” Rhodes asked Chyna, to which she replied, “Yes.”

Jenner was also asked if she blocked the airing of images dealing with her son’s depression because it was “too dark”, which she said she could not recall. She said she may have had the ability to do the same when the scenes were first shot, but had no control once she hit the network.

Ciani asked if Jenner had ever told E! Network, which aired both shows, that she was unhappy with her son’s choice of Chyna as his fiancée.

“I may have said something like that when they were fighting or in an argument because that’s how I felt that day,” Jenner said.

Kris Jenner is expected to return to the helm on Friday.

