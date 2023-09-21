Kardashian nannies dish on Kourtney and Kim’s kids, parenting

Khloe: blurs the boss-employee line

khloe kardashian She runs her household with military precision. “I’m really tough. I’m very radical in my parenting style,” she said. “I believe a schedule saves everything.” But she’s also extremely loving — and not just with her former kids. tristan thompson32, daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 14 months.

“Khloé treats her staff like family – they’re all very close,” explains A. life & Style Special source. “Her personality has always been generous and even-keeled, but when it comes to taking care of the people who keep an eye on your kids, she can’t do enough for them. “She looks at (her two nannies) like extended family to the kids.”

And for 39-year-old Khloe, family comes first. “She gives the highest bonuses during the holidays. Meanwhile, on holidays, she is booking hotel rooms for them no less than what she is booking herself,” says the source. “When they’re with him, they get everything he’s got!”

Me-time matters

Despite all her support, Khloe remains a Practical mother. “She’ll be up at night with her kids and getting them ready in the morning,” says the source. “The only non-negotiable time for her is when she’s working out. She really tries to do this quickly, but that’s why she needs live-in help.

Kim: Spoils her kids and staff

She claimed that she did not want to ruin her children. “I worry about giving my kids too much. We do not give gifts. “They really have to earn it,” Kim Kardashian42, once said she tries to keep the four children she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West46 – North 10, St., 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 – grounded.

However, apparently it is all talk. “Kim definitely spoils them,” our source revealed, confirming, for example, “If one of them were in space, she’d consider taking them to NASA headquarters.” I have the means to provide good things, and they are good kids.”

reward for hard work

Kim is also generous to those who care for her. The billionaire — who pays his nannies (he had about six at one time) $100,000 a year and requires employees to wear neutral colors that coordinate with the decor of his “Zen” home — “has always “She also regularly gifts expensive jewelry.” While Kim “is a great employer,” the source adds. is, “She works a lot – like 14 to 16 hour days, especially during filming, and she schedules her day to make the most of it, so that means her nanny is working “very long hours.” hours.”

Courtney: Chaos reigns in her mansion

kourtney kardashian made a big deal in short Stepping back from her family’s reality show a few years ago so she could “spend more time as a mom” to her former kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. scott disick40. But at the same time, 44 year old Courtney, who is currently expecting a son from her husband travis barker 47, “Behaves as if she’s the most caring mother, has a staff,” shares a source, “and in fact she often goes to the nanny.”

Brother Kim dropped a similar hint in 2021 — telling Kourtney, “You can’t even hire a nanny!” The eldest Kardashian either fires them or “they get fed up with their kids’ misbehavior and quit,” the source says, adding that Kourtney “is no longer able to handle discipline or rules (or bedtimes) ), so their house is full of chaos most days.” “His sisters always make fun of him for having a new caretaker every month!”

out of reach

According to the source, Kourtney’s three kids “rule the house” — but their mom can also be quite demanding. “Kourtney drives everyone crazy,” the source said, recalling the time when the posh lifestyle website founder and her family were on vacation in Hawaii. “She sent her grandmother to an out-of-the-way health food store to get specific ingredients to make a children’s breakfast. “She doesn’t care how ridiculous her questions may be – it’s like she lives on her own planet.”