‘Kardashians’ Fans Question Kendall Jenner’s Ability to Cut a Cucumber

His own style of cooking? Kendall Jenner and Scott Disickfights in a new episode of The Kardashians shocked some fans – but it was the snack she made ahead of time that got other people talking.

“I thought I couldn’t cook and then I saw Kendall Jenner chopping cucumbers,” one viewer tweeted Thursday, May 12, after a clip of the model, 26, aired cooking herself a meal.

In the scene, Kendall clumsily begins to slice the vegetable with the knife near her fingers. His mother, Kris Jenneroffers a personal chef to cut the cucumber for her – which Kendall refuses before telling the cameras she’s not good at cutting vegetables.

After the episode premiered on Hulu, fans took to social media to joke about how the moment “derailed” their entire week. “Seeing Kendall Jenner ‘chopping a cucumber’ is just satire to me and how is that even real,” a second viewer tweeted.

Another commenter wrote: “Watching Kendall Jenner chop a cucumber is one of the most painful things I have ever seen.”

Kendall’s visit to her mother’s new home took an even more surprising turn when she got into a fight with Scott, 38. After receiving a belated invitation to a birthday dinner from Kris, 66, the Talentless co-founder expressed his disappointment that he wasn’t. at one of Kendall’s festivities for her special day.

“I love you, I’ve been helping you plan your birthday parties for 10 years. Never in a million years would Kendall invite me to a birthday dinner,” Scott said, noting that he “didn’t understand why” he was left out after his ex-girlfriend. Kourtney Kardashianthe commitment of Travis Barker.

Kendall, for her part, tried to clarify that she had a “very intimate” birthday dinner that she didn’t want to make awkward.

” I do not say [you should be left out]. It’s none of my business at the end of the day. Making Kourtney uncomfortable is none of my business. I’m so sorry this makes you sad and I’m not trying to leave you out,” the California native told Scott. “I should have texted you, but I was the only one who had this attitude about it the whole time. Even the night they got engaged, I was the one who said, ‘Okay, what about Scott’s feelings? How will Scott feel? ”

In response to the Flip it like Disick star refusing to see her side, Kendall stormed off, saying, “You won’t let me talk, Scott. You talk about me. Please play the f-king videos again. I’m so above that.

New episodes of The Kardashians airs Hulu Thursdays.

