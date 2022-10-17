Entertainment

Kardashian’s Kids’ Halloween Party Is a Squishy, ​​Spooky Party: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian dresses up as Carole Baskin with her kids and Jonathan Cheban as Tiger King, Los Angeles, CA. 30 October 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711379_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Heidi and Spencer Pratt get into the Halloween spirit as they take the trick or treat of Gunner in the Pacific Palisades. October 31, 2021 Pictured: Heidi and Spencer Pratt get into the Halloween spirit as they take Gunner's trick or treating in the Pacific Palisades. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801274_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay take their newborn son Aidan James for a 'ride or treat' in their Pacific Palisades neighborhood. October 31, 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay take their newborn for a 'trick or treat' in their Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801161_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image credit: P&P/MEGA

The 2020 Kardashian-Jenner Halloween Cousin Party took place on Sunday, October 16, and from the photos and videos that Khloe Kardashian shared on her Instagram story, it was an appalling delight. Khloé, 38, gave her followers a rundown of all the Halloween decorations and fun activities, while tagging Wild Child, the balloon bar/party supply store in Long Beach, Calif. There were lots of delicious treats on the snack table, from black cat cookies to cupcakes covered in spiders. For the KarJenner kids – True Thompson4, Dream Kardashian5, Chicago West4 and 7 years old Disick Reign – it was a Halloween party.

For fun, there was a slime making station. There were bottles of perfumes, ranging from “Harvest Spice” to “Autumn Wreath” to “Forest Pine” and “Apple Cider”. Khloé shared photos of the kids making slime, her daughter painting a Halloween picture and the cousins ​​having fun with plastic vampire teeth and eyeballs. “Memories that last a lifetime for kids,” Khloé captioned a video. On Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram, the SKIMS founder posted photos from her trip to a pumpkin patch, including some carved pumpkins.

Fans can’t wait to see what the KarJenners — young and old — do for Halloween this year. In 2021, Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker went all out with their costumes. Travis, 26, and Kourt recreated the true romance movie poster, dressed as sid vicious and Nancy Spungenand achieved an irresistible Edward Scissorhandswith Kourt dressing up as winona ryder‘s Kim while Travis was the titular Edward. Kim, 41, went as a space cowboy, dressing in a silver Mugler-designed “CowBot Costume” that involved a metallic bra, leggings and arm sleeves.

True and Khloe (P&P/MEGA)

Unfortunately for Khloé, the only thing she dressed up for Halloween 2021 was a positive COVID-19 test. Hey guys, wanted to let you know that True and I tested positive for Covid,” she tweeted on October 29, days before the big scary holiday. “I had to cancel several engagements and I’m sorry that I couldn’t fulfill them. Fortunately, I was vaccinated so everything will be fine. We will be here in quarantine and following current guidelines.

It wasn’t the kind of “mother-daughter suit” that Khloe and True were hoping for. In the past, Koko and True dressed like 101 Dalmatianswhile Kim and North West does his best Aladdin-themed costumes.

