Kardashians lawsuit: Kylie Jenner uses her ex to ram Blac Chyna

In the war between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians, all shots are allowed! This Monday, during the trial between the two parties, Kylie Jenner did not fail to reveal some gloomy details about her enemy of the day: information she gets from her ex … in common with Chyna.

Rapper Tyga was the center of attention in court on Monday. Indeed, when Chyna’s lawyer asked Kylie about the relationship she had with her client, the youngest of the Kardashians was very cash. She explained that she was not friends with Chyna (although the latter was the partner of Rob, Kylie’s brother) but, above all, that she had heard of her destructive and toxic behavior, through the mouth of Tyga himself (who had a child with her in 2012). The latter would have told Kylie that Chyna was a violent woman and that she would be responsible for the huge 15 cm scar on her arm. The brand would be the appalling result of a violent knife attack suffered by the rapper by his ex-girlfriend!

But Kylie did not stop there and continued to portray the unflattering portrait of her ex-sister-in-law. In particular, she insisted that Tyga described Chyna as an alcoholic and drug addict. She concluded by saying that she tried to talk her brother out of dating her at the time. “I felt it was my duty to warn him, but in the end it was up to him to make the decision.” she explained.

During this trial week, Kris Jenner, Chyna and now Kylie have had the opportunity to speak out. Kim Kardashian, who is traveling with her darling Pete Davidson on the side of Washington, has not yet had the opportunity to give her vision of the relationship between Chyna and the Kardashians but should in all likelihood take the direction of the court shortly .

As a reminder, this legal court was claimed by Blac Chyna who accuses the Kardashians of being at the origin of the cancellation of season 2 of his show Rob & Chyna in 2017.