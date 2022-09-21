‘Kardashians’ sequel soon to be unveiled

The first episode of season 2 of the “Kardashians” will be released this Thursday on Disney+.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this first episode. Disney + will unveil this Thursday, September 22 the sequel to “Kardashians”, the end of season 1 of which left Internet users in suspense. The episode ended as Khloé Kardashian learned that Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, was expecting a child with another woman.

Invited on the set of “Good Morning America” this Tuesday, Kim Kardashian spoke about this new season. “You are going to see me making decisions for myself. Although I always think of my children, I did things for me,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to the release of the first episode because we didn’t promote it and it’s a very deep episode, full of vulnerability, the content of which has been kept private. The public will be surprised,” continued the reality TV star, who can’t help but have a few words for his family: “We all support each other enormously, I couldn’t live without them.”

The 41-year-old businesswoman has just launched her private equity fund, SKKY Partners. For this new adventure, Kim Kardashian is accompanied by Jay Simmons, a former member of the Carlyle Group, known for having invested in the clothing brand Supreme.

