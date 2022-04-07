Kareem Abdul-Jabbar openly apologizes to LeBron James

Following the elimination of the Los Angeles Lakers from the NBA Playoffs, it seems that active and retired legends want to make amends.

Fans, former players and current representatives of Los Angeles Lakers on the staves of the National Basketball Association (NBA) they don’t have a good time at the moment, because the troop of LeBron James and company was out of the playoffs.

‘Bron was sensational on an individual level, but strangely, things did not go quite well on a collective level. Therefore, the Californian quintet must see the definition of the 2021-2022 campaign from the armchair at home.

Now, it may be that said elimination has removed certain feelings in Kareem Abdul-Jabbarwho has chosen to apologize openly with the shirt 6 of the team. But, What has led him to give his arm to twist?

It is human to rectify

To understand why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar apologizes, it is necessary to go into context. For the Lakers legend, LeBron James abuses his position about complaining on racial issues towards the African-American community.

Even, asked to decide, that it was necessary to adopt a single position. Now, Abdul-Jabbar’s perspective has changed drasticallyrecognizing the hard work done by ‘Bron off the court.

“It was not my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He has done as much for the black community as he has for basketball. We may not always agree, but I want to sincerely apologize to him and make it clear that I have great respect for him. And if he can accept that, I will be very happy.”Karim sentenced according to ESPN.