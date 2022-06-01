Karely Ruiz denied a kiss to be faithful to Andrés García, are you going? | AFP

Almost two months have passed since the popular Monterrey model, Karen Ruizmet the famous former soap opera heartthrob, Andrés García, a meeting that it seems that she does not forget at any time, much less when it is in full live broadcast on TV.

The young man and the actor were reunited collaborating in the channel of Youtube of the famous, where they were talking about many different topics, however, to this day, as we mentioned, they continue to remember it fondly and apparently even “being faithful”

We say this because of something that happened in the multimedia program in which she participates, it all happened thanks to the famous game “English week”, which she was playing with her partner Brandon, earning him four kisses and three slaps.

But at the moment of delivering the kisses, she began to give them on the cheek, receiving a claim from the participant who assured: “there is no chatter on the cheek.”

The influencer quickly defended herself and exclaimed “Andrés García p3ga me”, a statement that surprised all the presidents and of course also the viewers or Internet users who saw said piece of entertainment, Brandon even said: “No sir, I can’t miss it respect so live. He did not take off, but it’s okay, Mr. Chavana, because it’s very early and there are already kisses here.









Some users began to make theories, assuring that they could be boyfriends, although of course this is not confirmed, it would only be a rumor, in addition to what she assures that her visit was totally professional.

Apparently Karely Ruiz was only having a little fun and using this situation as an excuse not to deliver the kisses that she had already lost in the dynamics, but we will still have to continue to be very vigilant.

And keep finding out about everything interesting that happens with this famous content creator and many of her companions, news from the entertainment world, entertainment and much more that we recommend you not to miss.