Karen Gillan anticipated how Avengers: Endgame gave rise to a new version of Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

What can you expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? That’s a question that has been around since 2017 when Marvel Studios unveiled the space team’s latest film. But, due to the pandemic and all the controversy surrounding the dismissal and re-hiring of James Gunn, the answer to that question has not yet come and the doubts about it will only disappear next year when the third film by Star-Lord and company finally hit theaters.

However, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues its filming and there is still not even an official look at its premise, little by little the statements of those responsible are painting a picture of what is already emerging as a conclusion of this stage of the team.

Thus, while Gunn has remarked that several members of the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy they will say goodbye with this installment, now Karen Gillan previewed what Nebula’s arc will be like.

Specifically, in a conversation with the i09 portal, the actress anticipated that Avengers: Endgame will lead to a new version of Nebula. As you may remember, that character and Gamora were raised by Thanos, but while the warrior played by Zoe Saldana was the Mad Titan’s favourite, Nebula was often the target of her fury and evil.

“One of the most interesting things about Nebula for me was her relationship with her father and her sister,” Gillian said. “And now that her father, Thanos, has been removed, he was the source of all her torment and abuse. It’s really interesting to explore how this character begins to heal and who she begins to become now that the threat that always hung over her is gone.. So I’ve been having a lot of fun with it.”

“I mean (Nebula), she’s definitely going to become a slightly different person as the events unfold after all those events in Endgame.” he added. “So we’re definitely going to see a new version of the character. Perhaps a more relaxed version of the character? Maybe a little more lightness? But we’ll see because I haven’t seen the movie yet.”

Before appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Nebula will be listed alongside the rest of the Guardians of Thor: Love and Thunder, whose premiere is scheduled for July; and a Christmas special coming to Disney Plus later this year. Therefore, although as the actress pointed out, there are still not many certainties regarding what this new facet of Nebula will be like, probably some of it will be anticipated before the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.