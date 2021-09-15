Karen Gillan, her experience on the Jurassic World Ride is a nightmare (PHOTO)

For many of us, amusement parks are pure joy and allow us to free our Es. For others, however, it is a suffering equal to the torture of Hostel. TO Karen Gillan she touched something like that when she got on the Jurassic World Ride.

Fresh from the Jurassic World Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, the protagonist of the Jumanji reboot posted a photo on her Instagram profile that portrays her in the middle of the attraction. The result of the shot (and experience) is not the best … Karen Gillan wrote: “I felt some attractions. The result was not the best”.

Judging from the photo shoot, it is difficult to understand what aspect of the experience was that most disturbed Karen Gillan. The aspect that we are most heartened by is that, despite everything, the actress had a shoulder to cry on. The other photos posted, however, would seem to suggest greater serenity and fun.

Loading... Advertisements

Jurassic World: The Ride can cause terror but, without a doubt, is worth the price of the park admission ticket alone. The result of the experience has been elaborated by excellent engineers with the help of the films directed by Steven Spielberg and recently starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The rebrand from Jurassic Park to Jurassic World has not yet happened at Universal Park in Orlando despite the opening of the VelociCoaster this summer.

As evidenced by a post published on her Twitter profile, Bryce Dallas Howard shared two photographs on the occasion of her presence at the inauguration of the experience. Apparently, however, the actress preferred to avoid testing the VelociCoaster. That she too is terrified of such attractions in the same way Karen Gillan is?

Actors and actresses are probably not as brave as cinema would have us believe.